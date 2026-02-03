Cleveland Nightlife Spots James Harden Would Probably Hear About
James Harden trade rumors have Cleveland fans talking, and not just about basketball.
Harden’s reputation off the court is almost as famous as his step-back jumper, especially when it comes to nightlife. If the Cavaliers actually land the former MVP, the city’s scene will definitely hear about it. And he won’t be there for the wings.
From late-night energy to VIP vibes, Cleveland has no shortage of spots that fit Harden’s well-documented tastes. With that in mind, here are a few places that would likely land on his radar if he ever suits up in wine and gold.
Power
1438 St Clair, Cleveland
Privelege
12820 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland
Magic City
2309 St Clair, Cleveland
Christies Cabaret
Diamond’s
1628 Fall Street, Cleveland
Emperor’s Gentlemen’s Club
2232 Rockewell Ave, Cleveland
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club
1101 Center Street, Cleveland
Diamond Royale
4675 Munson St NW, Canton
Lust Gentlemen’s Club
1027 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron
