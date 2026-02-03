Listen Live
Brent Faiyaz Reveals Tracklist for New Album ICON

Brent Faiyaz Reveals Tracklist for New Album ICON Dropping February 13

R&B’s favorite mood-setter is officially back. Brent Faiyaz has revealed the full tracklist for his highly anticipated new album ICON.

Published on February 3, 2026

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Brent Faiyaz Reveals Tracklist for New Album ICON Dropping February 13

R&B’s favorite mood-setter is officially back. Brent Faiyaz has revealed the full tracklist for his highly anticipated new album ICON, set to release February 13, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

If there’s one thing Brent is known for, it’s creating music that feels personal.

His albums don’t just play in the background, they set the tone for late-night drives, quiet reflection, heartbreak, healing, and everything in between. Over the years, he’s built a loyal fanbase by staying authentic and tapping into real emotions, and ICON looks like it’s about to continue that tradition.

The newly revealed tracklist includes White Noise, Wrong Faces, Have To, Butterflies, Other Side, Strangers, World Is Yours, Four Seasons, Pure Fantasy, and Vanilla Sky.

Even without hearing a single note, the titles alone feel like a journey through love, growth, trust, and self-discovery themes Brent has mastered throughout his career.

Rather than chasing trends or leaning into flashy concepts, Brent continues to focus on storytelling and vibe-driven music. His smooth vocals paired with soulful, atmospheric production have helped redefine modern R&B, making every project feel cohesive and intentional.

That’s why each release feels less like a drop and more like an experience.

With ICON, many fans are expecting another body of work that blends classic R&B emotion with a fresh, modern edge.

From dreamy records to introspective moments, the album seems poised to soundtrack the rest of winter and beyond.

As February 13 approaches, anticipation is only growing.

Whether you’ve been rocking with Brent from the beginning or recently tapped into his music, ICON is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about R&B releases.

One thing’s for sure Brent Faiyaz is ready to set the mood once again.

