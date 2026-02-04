‘WWE Unreal’ Exclusive: R-Truth Reflects On The “We Want Truth” Moment

R-Truth believes his release from the WWE played out as it should have, despite fan disappointment.

R-Truth appreciates his fans' desire for him to receive a bigger push, but adapts to the evolving product.

R-Truth remains committed to delivering in any opportunity, regardless of his position on the card.

There have been many talented individuals who have set foot in the WWE ring, but not all of them are as talented as Ron Killings, aka R-Truth.

WWE: Unreal, the Netflix docuseries that takes us behind the curtain and treats us to the insight that we rarely, if ever get to see about the planning and great detail that goes into making the WWE the juggernaut it is, and while giving us a more personal look into the lives of the superstars who put on the line every night in the ring is back.

Season 2 follows the likes of Seth Rollins, his wife, Becky Lynch, Penta, who we spoke with, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and R-Truth.

R-Truth Says The “We Want Truth” Moment Played Out Exactly How It Was Supposed To

Netflix

In episode 2, aptly titled “The Truth,” we follow Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, who is easily one of the most talented superstars to grace a wrestling ring.

R-Truth’s brilliant episode focuses on many aspects of R-Truth’s career and how he got to where he is now.

Most importantly, it touched on a pivotal moment during his WWE career that saw him unceremoniously let go by the company, which sent shockwaves, stunning fans and his co-workers.

One person who was extremely let down, and saddened by the company’s decision outside of R-Truth was Brian James, aka The Road Dogg Jesse James, who discovered R-Truth and helped him get to the WWE.

Triple H claims that R-Truth’s release from the company was a misunderstanding, but it definitely affected R-Truth and fans when it happened.

We asked R-Truth about the moment, whether he would do anything differently in how he handled it, and whether it played out as it was supposed to. He feels it did.

“It played out the way it should have. If you watched this season, man, I haven’t even watched it yet, but I remember word for word everything what I said,” R-Truth tells CassiusLife. “I remember the vibe, I remember the essence. I can place myself there now if I close my eyes. So I think it pretty much played out how it was supposed to be played out.”

R-Truth Responds To Fans Who Feel He Deserves A Bigger Push

Netflix

R-Truth is easily one of the most dynamic wrestlers to hop into a wrestling ring. On top of being an electric performer in the ring, he has also become one of the most hilarious personalities in the company.

While some fans love R-Truth’s knack for comedic timing, others feel he is being relegated to just comedic relief and is not getting the proper push he deserves.

Being the humble superstar he is, R-Truth doesn’t see it that way at all, but he does appreciate his fans going to bat for him.

“I appreciate their feelings. I appreciate their input. And I love each and every one of my fans. I don’t even call them fans anymore. Like I said, I’m changing that and calling them family because they are family. A lot of them grew up watching me. We play the hands we’re dealt. And again, the product, man, and everything, even with life, it evolves, ” R-Truth said.

He continued, “We adapt, and we keep moving, we keep going. And regardless of how they feel about whether I’m getting this or I’m getting that, I’m there and any moment or any chance or any opportunity that I’m getting, I’m going to deliver. So them keeping that faith, that hope, that’s part of wrestling, man, waiting for your guy, your girl to get that one moment, to get that one … And that’s what life is about. So I appreciate them for wanting me to get that one or get that sum or more of … Again, we’re playing with what we’re dealt and we play it to the highest of the game.”

You can peep our entire interview with R-Truth above, and watch season 2 of WWE: Unreal now streaming on Netflix.

‘WWE Unreal’ Exclusive: R-Truth Reflects On The “We Want Truth” Moment was originally published on cassiuslife.com