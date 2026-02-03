How The Deep Plane Facelift Is Revolutionizing The Plastic Surgery Game

Deep plane facelifts offer more comprehensive facial rejuvenation than previous techniques, but require significant expertise and investment.

Surgeons must understand ethnic facial anatomy and wound healing to ensure optimal, culturally-appropriate results for melanin-rich skin.

Celebrities like Jackée Harry are openly discussing their facelifts, reducing stigma around plastic surgery.

The deep plane facelift is an advanced technique changing the game. Jackée Harry is the latest celebrity to pop out refreshed, thanks to modern plastic surgery procedure.

The beloved Sister, Sister actress shared her experience going under the knife in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “When you constantly want something that bad, you gotta do it,” she said. “And I discovered I wanted it that bad. It’s terrifying but exciting,” she said.

According to Harry, using GLP-1 medications, to treat her pre-diabetes, caused rapid weight loss that affected her facial appearance.

She’s not the only one in the spotlight to seek out this procedure. Kris Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, and many other celebrities have reportedly invested in the procedure, but there have not been many Black celebrities to speak out about it.

People discussing plastic surgery openly proves that the stigma regarding surgical enhancements is melting away. Social media, reality television, and a series of housewife reunion interrogations have pulled back the veil on plastic surgery. Look at how BBLs have joined our everyday vocabs.

Plastic surgery usually has trickle down effect, so we wanted to find out about this innovative procedure before the gworls end up getting botched down the line.

Here is everything you need to know about the deep plane facelift.

What Is A Deep Plane Facelift?

“The deep plane face lift corrects progressive soft tissue sagging and neck laxity associated with the aging process,” according to a December 2025 article in the Journal of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. Reportedly, “This surgical procedure is less invasive and offers a quicker recovery for patients.”

It offers a radical transformation that honors the facial structure of the patient. A deep plane facelift winds back the clock, instead of obscuring their features. It includes targeted contouring of the face that requires a tremendous amount of skill. The Journal of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery describes the deep plane facelift as “the pinnacle of facial rejuvenation surgery.”

How Are They Different From Previous Versions of Facelifts?

The deep plane facelift procedure involves “the complete release of the cheek retaining ligaments” and “this allows for correction of the mid-cheek, resulting in a more meaningful rejuvenation compared to earlier techniques.”

“A deep plane facelift lifts the structure of the face, not just the skin, and this significantly reduces the biological triggers for scarring and hyperpigmentation,” according to Beverly Hills board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Gould, MD, PhD.

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery reports that the deep plane facelift is not a one-size-fits-all approach to a glow up. First of all, it requires serious coins. DIffrent surgeons charge different rates, but it requires at least low five figures.

This is not something a post tax return trip to Miami can cover sis. If someone tells you it is beware. The journal says that is “a surgical technique that is not applicable to all types of faces and that must be limited to very precise and more restrictive indications than those previously imagined.”

Do Deep Plane Facelifts Work Differently On Melanin Skin?

Not all skin techniques are a fit for every skintone. We reached out to experts to find out if going deep under the knife could threaten our glow. Learning how to minimize tension ensures better results all around, according to the experts.

“There’s no increase or decreased risk. The key is taking all the tension off by suspending the SMAS so there’s no tension on the skin closure. This will reduce the risk of hypertrophic scars or even keloids,” New York-based plastic surgeon says Dr. Steven J. Pearlman MD, FACS Facial Plastic Surgeon told HelloBeautiful.

Education is key to achieving that, according to Gould.

“Historically, many facial rejuvenation techniques were developed and taught using lighter skin types as a reference point, which led to really outdated assumptions that advanced facial plastic surgery was less suitable for Black patients,” he said in a statement to HelloBeautiful.

“The reality was the limitation wasn’t skin biology, it was surgical education. As more surgeons are trained to understand ethnic facial anatomy, wound healing biology, and culturally appropriate aesthetic goals, deep plane facelifts are becoming not only more accessible, but more thoughtfully executed for patients who have melanated skin.”

Don’t be afraid to ask a potential service provider what they know about working with patients with your skin tone if you’re considering investing in any surgical procedure.

Your face card is worth the extra research.

