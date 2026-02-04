The Zaddiest Looks From The NFL Pro Bowl 2026

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The NFL Pro Bowl 2026 is officially here, and while all eyes are on the turf for some fun, all-star football energy, we can’t lie — we’re also looking at the players. Some of our faves are pulling up looking TF good; their fits are just as strong as their passes and touchdowns.

Fashion is winning before the first whistle even blows.

Yes, Pro Bowl weekend is about the game. But like many major sports events today, it’s also about the entrance. And this year, stars like Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are bringing the fashion heat as they get ready to pick up the pigskin. The men are dressed and moisturized. They are clearly aware the girls are watching – and we love that for us.

NFL Pro Bowl 2026 Fits Are As Strong As The Plays

First up, Jalen Hurts kept it crisp in an all-white moment that felt clean, rich, and very “vacation dad with style.” The white polo with a pop of green at the collar was simple but expensive-looking. Add in the sleek shades and black leather bag, and it was giving effortless zaddy energy.