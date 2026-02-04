Listen Live
OG Rap Video Director Denies Epstein Connection After Photos Resurface

Old pics, new smoke - but Ratner is calling cap on the Esptein connection.

Published on February 4, 2026

Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
Source: Variety / Getty

Brett Ratner is pushing back hard against renewed speculation tying him to Jeffrey Epstein. The filmmaker is calling the narrative “horrible” and flatly denying any involvement.

As per Variety, Ratner addressed resurfaced photos and online chatter linking him to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose crimes and associations have continued to draw scrutiny years after his death. Ratner acknowledged that he crossed paths with Epstein socially but insisted the relationship has been wildly mischaracterized.

“About 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend, I was in love with her, we were engaged, she was my fiancée, we went to an event and we were sitting on the couch and the photo was taken at that event,” Ratner said in an exclusive statement to Fox News. He went on to say that the speculation has taken on a life of its own and is detached from the facts. “The idea that I was somehow connected to anything he did is horrible.”

The director emphasized that Epstein was a well-known figure in elite social circles for years, which resulted in countless photos with celebrities, politicians, and business figures alike. According to Ratner, appearing in the same room — or the same photograph — does not equate to complicity, knowledge, or involvement in Epstein’s criminal behavior. He also stressed that he was never aware of the abuse Epstein would later be convicted of and rejected any suggestion otherwise.

Ratner’s comments arrive amid renewed public interest in so-called “Epstein files,” with internet sleuths and commentators revisiting old images and associations in search of accountability. While some figures have faced direct legal consequences, others — like Ratner — continue to publicly distance themselves as speculation resurfaces without new evidence.

For now, Ratner maintains that the allegations circulating online are unfounded and damaging, calling on the public to separate documented facts from viral assumptions as conversations around Epstein’s network continue.

OG Rap Video Director Denies Epstein Connection After Photos Resurface was originally published on hiphopwired.com

