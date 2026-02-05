Marimar Martinez: Border Patrol Shooting Victim Champions Accountability After Being Shot 5 Times, Wants Evidence Made Public

ICE has done significant physical and psychological damage to American citizens and immigrants alike with overly aggressive tactics and violent reactions to people exercising their First Amendment rights.

One of those victims is a 30-year-old woman named Marimar Martinez, who was born and raised in Chicago. CBS News reports that she was shot five times by an ICE agent, Charles Exum, after following him and alerting the community to his presence.

A car collision ensued, and Exum reacted violently.

In the aftermath, Martinez and another man, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, were deemed “domestic terrorists” and were charged with “assaulting” a federal officer.

Those charges were dropped when the United States government could not make a convincing argument that either had committed a crime.

Martinez recently gave an extensive interview to the Chicago Sun-Times about her experience and her desire to see accountability, not just for her, but for Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and others who will never have their names said.