McDonald’s Serves Up Love with McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Move over, chocolate hearts—McDonald’s is redefining romance this Valentine’s Day with a culinary twist that’s equal parts quirky and luxurious. Enter the McNugget Caviar Kit, a limited-edition offering that pairs the fast-food giant’s iconic Chicken McNuggets with a dollop of high-end sophistication.

Launching on February 10 at 11 a.m. ET, these kits are available exclusively online at McNuggetCaviar.com—and here’s the kicker: they’re completely free (while supplies last, of course). Each kit includes a 1-ounce tin of McNugget caviar, a $25 Arch Card for more nuggets, crème fraîche, and even a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon for that extra touch of class.

This unexpected collaboration with Paramount Caviar, a U.S.-based luxury caviar supplier, is McDonald’s way of giving fans a taste of the high life without the hefty price tag. According to a McDonald’s spokesperson, “McNugget Caviar was created because of our customers. They’ve been pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar long before we made it official.”

So, whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or just want to impress your taste buds, McDonald’s has you covered. But act fast—these kits are bound to be the hottest (and fanciest) thing since, well, hot nuggets.

