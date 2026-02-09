Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Aldis Hodge Talks Adding Matthew Lillard To ‘Cross’ Season 2

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Cross On Prime TV Morning Hustle Interview Feb 2026
Source: Reach Media / other

Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard Tease Thrilling Season 2 of ‘Cross’

The Morning Hustle welcomed Aldis Hodge and Matthew Lillard to discuss the highly anticipated second season of Cross, streaming on Prime Video starting February 11th. The duo shared insights into the show’s evolution, their roles, and the cultural impact of the series.


Hodge, who stars as Alex Cross, reflected on the show’s success, with Season 1 amassing over 40 million views in just 20 days. Now stepping into an executive producer role, Hodge emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and inclusive environment on set. “We’re setting the standard for quality, not just in storytelling but in how we treat our team,” he shared.

Lillard, a new addition to the cast, plays billionaire Lance Durant, a character he describes as both ambitious and morally complex. Known for his iconic roles in Scream and Scooby-Doo, Lillard brings a fresh dynamic to the series. “It’s an honor to join such a successful show,” he said, adding that his character’s mission to “feed the world by any means necessary” will keep viewers on edge.

The conversation also touched on the show’s cultural authenticity. Hodge praised the creative team for staying true to the essence of Washington, D.C., and addressing issues relevant to the Black community. “This show resonates because it’s real, from the top down,” he noted.

With three episodes dropping on February 11th and weekly releases thereafter, Cross Season 2 promises to deliver suspense, action, and a deeper dive into Alex Cross’s world. Don’t miss it!

RELATED STORIES:

7 Can’t Miss Shows Currently On Netflix

Pluto TV Launches 50 Cent Action Channel To Celebrate His 50th Birthday

‘Cross’ Season 2 Trailer Drops With Menacing New Woman Villain

SEE ALSO

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

5 Items
Sneakers  |  Keenan Higgins

5 Sneakers Your Man Will Want For Valentine’s Day

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

Why Black History Month Matters At 100 More Than Ever

Celebrity News  |  Kerbi Lynn

Amber Rose Ignites Firestorm After Calling Billie Eilish ‘R-Word’ In Explosive Nicki Minaj Defense

39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close