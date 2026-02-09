Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Cardi B was outside all Super Bowl weekend and even made a surprise appearance on the biggest stage during the halftime show.

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Cardi B was outside all Super Bowl weekend and even made a surprise appearance on the biggest stage during the halftime show.

While the Bodega Baddie didn’t perform alongside Bad Bunny, she still made a cameo during the Benito Bowl. Fans quickly spotted Bardi dancing in from of a La Casita.

Which is a traditional Puerto Rican home that played into the cultural backdrop of the performance. The moment was instantly went viral, with fans praising the subtle nod to Hispanic culture.

Cardi wasn’t the only celebrity to pop up during the show. Other surprise apperances included Jessica Alba, Karol G, Lady Gaga, and more, adding to the spectacle of the night.

The cameos helped elevate the performance beyond music, turning it into a full-on cultural moment. 

The Bronx rapper had been enjoying herself throughout Super Bowl weekend, but her main reason for being in attendance was to support her boo, Stefon Diggs. Unfortunately, it was a rough night for Diggs, as his team, the New England Patriots, walked away with an L.

The Superstar Wide Receiver also had a quiet performance on the biggest stage, which only added to the disappointment of the night. Still, Cardi was all smiles as she continued to show love and support.

Following the game, Cardi took to her Instagram Story to congratulate Bad Bunny and reflect on the first time she heard his music.

“First time I ever listened to Bad Bunny was this song… I was in love with this verse…CONGRATS BAD BUNNY.”

Overall, the response to Bad Bunny’s halftime performance was overwhelmingly positive. From the stage design to the energy Benito brought to the moment, it was one fans won’t forget, and the inclusion of cultural figures like Cardi B only made it hit harder.

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed At The 2026 Grammy Awards

5 Items
Sneakers  |  Keenan Higgins

5 Sneakers Your Man Will Want For Valentine’s Day

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

Why Black History Month Matters At 100 More Than Ever

Celebrity News  |  Kerbi Lynn

Amber Rose Ignites Firestorm After Calling Billie Eilish ‘R-Word’ In Explosive Nicki Minaj Defense

39 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Black Don’t Crack: These Icons Over 60 Are Redefining Aging

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close