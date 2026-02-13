Cropped & Crowned — 19 Black Women Who Owned The Pixie Cut

Source:

The pixie cut is having a major moment and Keke Palmer just reminded everyone why. Thanks to the multi-hyphenate star, we decided to curate a list of our favorite Black celebrities who famously rocked a pixie cut with style and grace. Check out a gallery of the best pixie cuts inside.

Palmer stepped out at the premiere of her new comedy series, The Burbs, wearing an ultra chic cropped cut that instantly stole the show. Sculpted by hairstylist Ashanti Lation, the look featured soft curls, a precise silhouette, and warm ginger orange highlights that glowed against her skin. A Gucci head scarf added flair, but the cut itself did all the talking. As noted by Essence in its Hair Look of the Week feature, the style framed Palmer’s face beautifully and proved once again that she knows how to command a red carpet with ease.

Keke’s new chop is just the latest reminder that Black women have long made the pixie cut iconic. Few have worn it as memorably as Halle Berry. In the 1990s, her tapered cut became the blueprint. It was soft yet edgy, glamorous yet effortless. To this day, mention a pixie in the salon and someone is bound to bring up Halle.

RELATED CONTENT: The Girls Asked, Cardi B Delivered — Rapper B Announces Highly-Anticipated Haircare Collection ‘Grow-Good Beauty’

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Teyana Taylor also gave the cut her own cool girl spin, rocking a sculpted pixie at the Grammys that felt both high fashion and Harlem fly. Quinta Brunson has embraced shorter styles that highlight her features and playful personality. She showed fans that a cut can feel fresh and modern on every face shape.

Then there is Toni Braxton, whose feathered pixie in the early 1990s helped define an era of R&B sophistication. Tamron Hall’s polished, side-swept cut has become part of her signature look on daytime television. Nia Long’s pixie moments over the years have radiated quiet confidence and grown woman allure.

And we cannot forget Rihanna. Whether jet black, honey blonde, or fire engine red, her pixie phases showed just how versatile a short cut can be. She wore it edgy, feminine, rebellious, and refined, sometimes all in the same year.

What makes the pixie cut prevail is its duality. It is bold but wearable. It highlights cheekbones and confidence in equal measure. On Black women, especially, it feels like a declaration. Less hair, more intrigue. From Keke to Halle and everyone in between, the pixie is a power move.

Check out our favorite Black celebs in pixie cuts throughout the years below: