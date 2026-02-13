Listen Live
Black Women Who Owned The Pixie Cut

Cropped & Crowned — 19 Black Women Who Owned The Pixie Cut

The pixie cut is having a major moment and Keke Palmer just reminded everyone why.

Published on February 13, 2026

The pixie cut is having a major moment and Keke Palmer just reminded everyone why. Thanks to the multi-hyphenate star, we decided to curate a list of our favorite Black celebrities who famously rocked a pixie cut with style and grace. Check out a gallery of the best pixie cuts inside.

Palmer stepped out at the premiere of her new comedy series, The Burbs, wearing an ultra chic cropped cut that instantly stole the show. Sculpted by hairstylist Ashanti Lation, the look featured soft curls, a precise silhouette, and warm ginger orange highlights that glowed against her skin. A Gucci head scarf added flair, but the cut itself did all the talking. As noted by Essence in its Hair Look of the Week feature, the style framed Palmer’s face beautifully and proved once again that she knows how to command a red carpet with ease.

Keke’s new chop is just the latest reminder that Black women have long made the pixie cut iconic. Few have worn it as memorably as Halle Berry. In the 1990s, her tapered cut became the blueprint. It was soft yet edgy, glamorous yet effortless. To this day, mention a pixie in the salon and someone is bound to bring up Halle.

Teyana Taylor also gave the cut her own cool girl spin, rocking a sculpted pixie at the Grammys that felt both high fashion and Harlem fly. Quinta Brunson has embraced shorter styles that highlight her features and playful personality. She showed fans that a cut can feel fresh and modern on every face shape.

Then there is Toni Braxton, whose feathered pixie in the early 1990s helped define an era of R&B sophistication. Tamron Hall’s polished, side-swept cut has become part of her signature look on daytime television. Nia Long’s pixie moments over the years have radiated quiet confidence and grown woman allure.

And we cannot forget Rihanna. Whether jet black, honey blonde, or fire engine red, her pixie phases showed just how versatile a short cut can be. She wore it edgy, feminine, rebellious, and refined, sometimes all in the same year.

What makes the pixie cut prevail is its duality. It is bold but wearable. It highlights cheekbones and confidence in equal measure. On Black women, especially, it feels like a declaration. Less hair, more intrigue. From Keke to Halle and everyone in between, the pixie is a power move.

Check out our favorite Black celebs in pixie cuts throughout the years below:

1. Halle Berry

Halle Berry - black-women-celebrities-pixie-cut
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The blueprint. Halle’s soft, tapered pixie in the 90s became one of the most requested cuts in salon history and still defines timeless short hair glamour.

2. Nia Long

Nia Long - black-women-celebrities-pixie-cut
Source: Chad Buchanan / Getty

Effortlessly sultry, Nia’s pixie moments highlighted her cheekbones and added grown-woman sophistication with minimal fuss.

3. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer - black-women-celebrities-pixie-cut
Source: Olivia Wong / Getty

Keke’s recent sculpted pixie with warm highlights proves she can reinvent herself while setting trends.

4. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett - black-women-celebrities-pixie-cut
Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Regal and refined, Angela’s cropped styles prove that short hair can be powerful, polished, and commanding at any age.

5. Viola Davis

Viola Davis - black-women-celebrities-pixie-cut
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Viola’s natural pixie was a statement of authenticity, embracing texture and redefining beauty standards in Hollywood.

6. Gabrielle Union

Gabby’s sleek and curly pixie era served modern elegance, showing how a sharp cut can feel both playful and red-carpet-ready.

7. Tika Sumpter

Tika Sumpter - black-women-celebrities-pixie-cut
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Tika’s soft, sculpted crop framed her features beautifully, offering a romantic take on the classic pixie.

8. Jada Pinkett Smith

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A pixie pioneer of the 90s, Jada made the super short cut edgy, bold, and undeniably cool.

9. Tamron Hall

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 19, 2025
Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Her signature side-swept pixie is daytime television chic at its finest, polished and powerful.

10. Tiffany Haddish

2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Hulu's "Solar Opposites" Press Room
Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

Tiffany’s tapered cut radiates confidence, highlighting her features and her fearless personality.

11. Toni Braxton

57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

The R&B icon’s feathered pixie defined an era, blending vulnerability, sensuality, and star power.

12. Rihanna

2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Whether jet black or platinum blonde, Rihanna’s pixie phases were daring, fashion-forward, and always ahead of the curve.

12. Teyana Taylor

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 : Day Three
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Sharp, sculpted, and statement-making, Teyana’s pixie embodies high fashion with Harlem edge.

13. Monica

2015 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Monica’s sleek pixie cuts throughout her career have been equal parts grown-out, glamorous, and Grammy-worthy.

14. Fantasia

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Charlotte, NC
Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Fantasia’s bold, spiked pixie showcased her rock star energy and fearless individuality.

15. Mary J. Blige

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul gave us blonde pixie perfection, pairing edge with undeniable star presence.

16. Kelly Rowland

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kelly’s clean, precision-cut pixie highlighted her bone structure and effortless beauty.

17. Keyshia Cole

Soul Train Awards 2012 - Red Carpet By Toyota
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Keyshia’s platinum and jet-black pixies brought drama and attitude to the cropped-cut conversation.

18. Zoe Kravitz

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Minimalist and effortlessly cool, Zoe’s pixie phases feel understated yet undeniably fashion elite.

19. Willow Smith

"Free Angela & All Political Prisoners" Premiere - 2012 Toronto International Film Festival
Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Willow’s pixie moments reflect her experimental spirit, blending youth, edge, and artistic freedom.

