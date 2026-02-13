Black Hollywood Icons Prove That True Love Has No Age Limit

Prominent Black women celebrities showcase that true partnership can arrive regardless of age or career timeline.

Many of these women focused on building their careers before settling into deep, lasting relationships.

Their stories help shift the narrative that love needs to happen early - later life can bring a more grounded, confident connection.

I’m definitely not the only millennial feeling like they’re channeling a Tracee Ellis Ross approach to the current dating scene by living life on my own terms. During a sit-down with our forever FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, the Black-ish star said, “I grieve the things that I thought would be and that are not. I’m not married. I don’t have children, and I think I grieve that at times.”

While I do grieve the life I thought I would have, I am also inspired by women like Tracee and those who have found love later in life.

Because Tracee isn’t alone. Several prominent Black women celebrities have publicly shared their inspiring journeys of finding deep, fulfilling love later in life. Each demonstrates – in their own way – that true partnership can arrive regardless of age. These women, many of whom reached the peak of their professional success before settling down, challenge conventional timelines for romance.

Intentional relationships. Many of these celebs talk about choosing love thoughtfully after personal growth.

Halle Berry

*Snging* Halle Berrrrrryyyy, Halle Berry!

This baddie’s love life has been an adventurous one but she has found her forever in musician Van Hunt. According to People, the two “laid the foundation to their relationship by talking on the phone without seeing each other during the pandemic.”

Berry told AARP Magazine, “We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation.” The happily engaged couple are writing their own love story.

Berry tells People, “You know, you get to be 54, you just kind of done it a few times, three, to be exact.”

Viola Davis

Critically acclaimed actress Viola Davis married her husband, Julius Tennon, in her mid 30s, establishing a strong and enduring commitment to family that has been a bedrock of her life. Before meeting, Davis prayed for a man who was an actor, had children, and was a Christian, specifically asking for a “partner who would complement her life”.

Niecy Nash

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash embarked on a beautiful new chapter at 50 when she married musician Jessica Betts. Nash described the union as “an awakening.” Following her previous marriages, Niecy’s candidness showcased a powerful story of self-discovery and love later in life.

Serena & Venus Williams

The Williams sisters, known globally for their unparalleled dominance in tennis, have also written inspiring chapters in their personal lives by finding enduring love later in life.

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017 when she was 36, after a courtship that began as she was still competing at the highest level. Her journey beautifully illustrates the possibility of achieving professional zenith and building a loving family life. Serena’s union flies in the face of what society often considers “later” years for starting a family.

Similarly, Venus Williams, who has often spoken about prioritizing her career, demonstrates that one can remain open to love and partnership without adhering to a traditional timeline. The tennis icon married Danish-Italian actor and producer Andrea Preti last year. The couple met in late 2024 at Milan Fashion Week, became engaged on January 31, and held a two-part wedding celebration in Sept. 2025 (Italy) and Dec. 2025 (Florida).

Alfre Woodard

Another celebrated actress, Alfre Woodard, found her lasting partnership at 35. She marryied writer Roderick Spencer. Their supportive marriage is often cited as an example of a long-lasting, stable union in the demanding world of Hollywood. She told People that her 40-year marriage is about ‘constant discovery’: we ‘continue to fall in love.’

Wandy Sykes

Comedian Wanda Sykes married her wife, Alex Niedbalski, at 44. This significant personal milestone coincided with embracing a more authentic, open life. This new chapter resonates with fans and has changed how Sykes approaches her work.

Jennifer Lewis

While not a conventional marriage, the “Mother of Black Hollywood,” Jenifer Lewis, champions a powerful narrative of finding profound self-love and stability in her late 50s and 60s, proving that personal fulfillment is the ultimate later-in-life love story.



Tina Turner

Finally, the legendary Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Tina Turner, cemented her enduring relationship with Erwin Bach in a civil ceremony when she was 73. Although their loving partnership began much earlier when she was 54, their official union in her later years showcased that respect and happiness can be found and celebrated at any stage of life.

