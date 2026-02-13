Fine AF Fridays! Stars Serving Bare Chests, Bold Cleavage & Unapologetic Skin, Vol. 14

Source: Dr Shah Photography/IG: @drshahphotography, Source: Jeff Logan/IG: @jeffloagz, Source: Falynn Pina/IG: @falynnn Did someone turn up the heat, because its feeling hot, hot, hot with this week’s Fine AF picks. Rapper Supa Peach teased us with her barely-there fishnet outfit. Not sure if she was heading somewhere or if she was happy to see us, either way we are here for it! Falynn Pina from Real Housewives of Atlanta came through with her own spicy photos that had us volunteering to be a piece of equipment. Now actorJeff Logan…he had us sweating with his muscles and tattoos out. It’s hard to say who was our favorite. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays — JaNa Craig, Evan Ross, Ari Fletcher & More Stars Rocking Lace, Satin & Bawdy! Oh My! Vol. 13

1. India Love, 30 Source: Anthony/IG:@anthonyxrated India Royale put her curvy body to work to promote this lace pink and red set for Skims.

2. Melvin Gregg, 37 Melvin Gregg came to the NAACP Awards looking so fresh and so clean in his white cream suit set.

3. Natalie Nunn, 41 Source: Natalie Nunn/IG: @realmissnatalienunn Queen of the Baddies, Miss Natalie Nunn, stays booked and busy. And even at work she’s going to make sure to bring her sexy vibes and a fire fit.

4. Quen Blackwell, 25 Love The Morning Hustle? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Quen Blackwell attended the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala wearing some stand out piece. She dominated. this ruffle heavy look, which featured a long-sleeve satin top and a sheer maxi ruffle skirt!

5. Sheryl Lee Ralph, 69 Okay now! Ms. Sheryl Lee Ralph did not come to play for the DIVAS Simply Singing event. She has us gagged the way she popped out in this red fringe bodysuit showing off much of her legs! Go ahead Ms. Ralph!

6. Falynn Pina, 36 Oh my! Falynn Pina turned up the heat with these hot blazer and tights images. We want to know how can we be the chair.

7. Sean Bankhead, 35 Sean Bankhead was in a western mood as he celebrated his birthday this week with a Western-themed shoot. It’s no secret he knows how to work his body to create fire and catchy dance moves, but he knows how to work a camera as well.

8. Dess Dior, 27 Dess Dior popped out with not just a new hair color but also a new hairstyle. The pink pixie made her look sexy, soft, and edgy all at once!

9. Angela Simmons, 38 Angela Simmons is knocking our socks off with this week’s look. She shared a video of her posing in a red lace dress that has us ready to ask if she will be our Valentine!

10. Rotimi, 37 One thing Rotimi always gives in his posts is confidence. Though he wasn’t trying to be too showy with it, his muscular build is one of the first things that catches the eye, along with his gentle smile and crispy line up.

11. Supa Peach, 22 Source: Dr Shah Photography/IG: @drshahphotography Ooo alright now! Supa Peach must’ve been in a naughty mood this week. Not only did she turn herself into a blonde, but she bared a lot a skin in her fishnet jumpsuit look.

12. Tiffany Haddish, 46 Wow! If Tiffany Haddish was looking this good at the NFL Honors event, one can only imagine what she has in store for Valentine’s Day!

13. Kayla Nicole, 34 Kayla Nicole’s skin was golden perfection in these photos. It’s hard to focus on just one thing when it comes to her. All at once she gives flirty eyes, a body that’s tea, and always a cute outfit.

14. Shannon Wallace Beauty in Black actor Shannon Wallace black and white image is not only sophisticated but captivating. The way he pulls us in with that intoxicating gaze…Whew!

15. Giveon, 30 Giveon looks like a straight boss for his Billboard cover photos. The man looks like he means business and we are loving every minute of it.

16. Victoria Monét, 36 One must really brace themselves before they go on Victoria Monet’s page because this songstress will for sure have content that will have you drooling. She didn’t just tease us with new music, but she also teased us with soft lingerie glam for the music video.

17. Jeff Logan, 36 Mmm, mmm, mmm. Jeff can you warn us next time before you want to post up looking this fine! Please and thanks.

18. Mikeal Dwayne, 28 Did we really sit here and watch Love Cabin star, Mikeal Dwayne, brush his waves and throw on a blazer? We sure did….and if you don’t mind we’re about to watch it again.