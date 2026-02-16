Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

In a story that spans continents, Kobe Bryant’s stolen high school jersey has finally been returned to its rightful home at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The No. 33 jersey, which was stolen in 2017 from a display case at the school, was recovered thanks to the efforts of Liu Zhe, a devoted Kobe fan from Harbin, China.

Liu, who purchased the jersey for $2,000 from an online seller in 2018, quickly realized its striking resemblance to the one stolen from Lower Merion. Motivated by his admiration for Bryant and the “Mamba Mentality,” Liu contacted the school and arranged for the jersey’s return. He declined any compensation, asking only that Bryant be informed of the recovery.

The jersey, which was part of a collection of memorabilia stolen during the 2017 theft, was authenticated and returned to the school. It was unveiled during a ceremony at the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium, a fitting tribute to the NBA legend who passed away in 2020. Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer described the moment as “iconic,” emphasizing the significance of having the jersey back where Bryant’s legacy began.

This act of goodwill highlights the global impact of Kobe Bryant’s legacy and the deep respect he inspired in fans worldwide. The jersey’s return not only restores a piece of history but also serves as a reminder of the enduring connection between Bryant and the Lower Merion community.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Greatest Games

RELATED: Top 5 Meanest NBA Veterans of All-Time

Kobe Bryant’s Stolen High School Jersey Returned to Lower Merion was originally published on rnbphilly.com