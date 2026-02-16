Galentine’s Gold: 6 Movies To Stream With Your Day Ones

Forget the flowers and overpriced chocolate for a day. February 13th is here, and it’s all about celebrating the realest loves of your life: your girls. That’s right, it’s Galentine’s Day! A sacred time to honor the friends who have seen you through questionable fashion choices, hyped you up for job interviews, and shared countless late-night snacks with you. So, gather your favorite people, slip into your comfiest sweats, and get ready to toast to your unbreakable bond. The only thing you need to worry about is what to watch. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a lineup of movies perfect for a night of laughter, empowerment, and celebrating sisterhood.

1. For the Ride-or-Die Crew: Set It Off Let’s start with a classic that shows the true meaning of having your friends’ backs, no matter what. This isn’t just a heist movie; it’s a story of four women pushed to the edge who decide to take matters into their own hands. It’s intense, it’s emotional, and it features a legendary cast including Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. A powerful reminder that together, you can face anything.

2. For When You Need a Good Laugh: Girls Trip If you and your squad have ever planned a vacation that went completely off the rails in the best way possible, this one's for you. Girls Trip is a hilarious, over-the-top celebration of friendship, letting loose, and rediscovering yourself. It will have you and your besties cackling and planning your own trip to Essence Fest. Just maybe leave the absinthe at home.

3. For the Career-Driven Queens: The Devil Wears Prada Is there a better film about surviving a tough job with a little help from your friends (and a fabulous wardrobe transformation)? This is for every woman who has ever felt in over her head but found her footing. It’s a sharp, witty look at ambition, integrity, and the power of a killer pair of boots. Plus, it’s always a good time to quote Miranda Priestly. “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” (Note: Maybe you can make a follow-up girls’ night for the sequel, hitting theatres May 1!)

4. For Celebrating Unbreakable Bonds: Waiting to Exhale This iconic film is a masterclass in female friendship. It follows four women navigating the messy, complicated, and beautiful worlds of love, family, and career. Based on Terry McMillan’s novel, it’s a soulful and honest portrayal of the support system that only true friends can provide. Get ready for some deep conversations and maybe a few happy tears. It’s a whole mood.

5. For a Feel-Good Throwback: Hidden Figures Need a dose of pure inspiration? Look no further. Hidden Figures tells the incredible true story of three brilliant African American women at NASA who were the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history. It’s a story of empowerment, breaking barriers, and proving everyone wrong. You’ll leave feeling like you and your friends can achieve anything you set your minds to—because you can.