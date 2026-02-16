Listen Live
Close
News

Cardi B Calls On Homeland Security To Address Epstein Files

Cardi B Presses Homeland Security To Stop Worrying About Her & Address The Epstein Files

Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security’s back-and-forth doesn’t seem to be cooling off anytime soon.

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Cardi B Miami
Source: handout / Atlantic Records

Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security’s back-and-forth doesn’t seem to be cooling off anytime soon.

The Bronx rapper kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour with all her Day 1’s in attendance. While addressing the crowd, she took aim at ICE, seemingly giving fans the green light to defend themselves if agents were to show up at her show.

“If ICE come in here, we gon’ jumpy they a*ses. B*tch, I got some Bear Mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b*tch.”

Surprisingly, the Department of Homeland Security clapped back online, writing, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.”

DHS was referencing a 2019 livestream where Cardi B claimed the men she allegedly robbed in the past were “willing and aware” of what she was doing.

Following the spicy response, the Bodak Yellow rapper shifted the focus, questioning why the agents were addressing her instead of bigger issues tied to the Epstein files.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to r*ape them. Why y’all don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

With both sides trading shots on the internet, it’s clear this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Bardi beefing with the DHS

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Presses Homeland Security To Stop Worrying About Her & Address The Epstein Files was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
The Morning Hustle Mona Scott-Young Interview Graphic
21:57
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Mona Scott-Young Talks New Movie & Reality TV Realness

Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
14 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

7 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

The Morning Hustle Spike Lee Interview Cover
21:07
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze

6 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Brandy: Top 5 Most Memorable Brandy Moments

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close