Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In 31st Birthday Pics, Teases 'Act III'

GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY! Megan Thee Stallion Drops Record-Scratching Sizzling Snaps Of Her Birthday Baddie B(ack)-Side, Teases ‘Act III’ Release

Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet with her steamy 31st birthday photo shoot and a teaser about her upcoming "Act III" album.

Published on February 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

Megan Thee Stallion’s vinyl-bound birthday photos ignited a social media mouthwatering melee as she teases the upcoming release of her Act III album. She keeps getting hotter and hotter with this shocking new style, and she can’t keep getting away with this!

Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Megan is the queen of switching it up while staying true to her chic and sexy brand, and the eye-popping photos for her 31st birthday are no exception. The Hotties knew she had some heat coming after the “Bigger In Texas” rapper gave a glimpse of her boo’d up Valentine’s Day, which she reclaimed for a “happy pre MEGAN DAY!”

Meg complemented her beachy flowing curls with a natural makeup beat and a strapless white Diesel bikini. She’s also holding a beautiful bouquet from her man, her man, her man Klay Thompson, who makes a quick cameo showing off his NBA pro player physique on the beach.

When Megan Day finally arrived on Sunday morning, she did not hesitate to turn up the beat and the heat with a futuristic music-themed series of photos. Instead of the flowing long locks or a blunt bob, Megan went bold and blue with a shocking short haircut and strappy black outfit that hugged every curve to perfection and showed off her super snatched waist.

She towers over a giant album in matching strappy stiletto heels, turning the oversized vinyl into her stage. Between the brightly colored hair, dynamic poses, and unreal angles, it’s giving anime meets Aaliyah’s “We Need A Resolution” video, plus a heaping helping of the Houston star’s signature style. And we love to see it!

When it comes to the fans, Klay can’t keep all that to himself!

The gorgeous and generous Grammy winner let the fans know that she plans to bless us with even more than this b-day slay and inspiration for summer body goals:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 💙 Drop some blue hearts if you ready for ACTIII hotties,” she wrote.

So if your feed is flooded with blue hearts on Sunday, you can thank the highly anticipated teaser for Act III album to close out Megan’s self-titled trilogy. Gisele taught our girl well!

For everyone who speculated that being in her WAG bag and “Lover Girl” era meant Meg was out of the rap game, think again! It looks like she’s just warming up for the best Hot Girl Summer yet. Do you think the new look and color are here to stay for the new album? Will fans get their wish of a Juvenile collab after overwhelming demand for Meg to hop on a remix of his new banger “B.B.B.” with some “big booty b***h*” bars?

Whatever Megan Thee Stallion has planned, our ears and eyes can’t get enough! Happy Birthday, Meg!

The post GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY! Megan Thee Stallion Drops Record-Scratching Sizzling Snaps Of Her Birthday Baddie B(ack)-Side, Teases ‘Act III’ Release appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

GOOD GOOGLY MOOGLY! Megan Thee Stallion Drops Record-Scratching Sizzling Snaps Of Her Birthday Baddie B(ack)-Side, Teases ‘Act III’ Release was originally published on bossip.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
The Morning Hustle Mona Scott-Young Interview Graphic
21:57
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Mona Scott-Young Talks New Movie & Reality TV Realness

Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
14 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

7 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

The Morning Hustle Spike Lee Interview Cover
21:07
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Spike Lee Reflects on 38 Years of School Daze

6 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Brandy: Top 5 Most Memorable Brandy Moments

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close