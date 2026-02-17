Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Rewind Hustle: Rep. Jackson on Faith, Politics & Father

Rewind Hustle: Rep. Jackson on Faith, Politics & His Father

Published on February 17, 2026

60th Anniversary Of Bloody Sunday March Commemorated In Selma, Alabama
Rep. Jonathan Jackson Addresses Viral Prayer and Family Legacy on The Morning Hustle

Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader, and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, passed away on Tuesday, his family said. He was 84 years old. Recently his son, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, stopped by The Morning Hustle to address the conversation buzzing across our community regarding his viral appearance alongside President Trump. In a candid discussion with hosts Lore’l, Kyle Santillian, and Alton Walker, Jackson didn’t shy away from the heat. Instead, he framed his actions as a necessary spiritual intervention, explaining that his presence was about bringing positivity into a negative space rather than political endorsement.


Addressing the controversy head-on, Jackson explained the motivation behind his prayer for the President. Standing firm on his faith, he emphasized that “no one is beyond redemption.” He drew powerful parallels to his father, the legendary Reverend Jesse Jackson, recalling historic moments when the Reverend prayed with controversial figures like Saddam Hussein and Fidel Castro. For the Congressman, this wasn’t about photo ops; it was about spiritual duty. He noted that he asked God to grant the President clarity and compassion—specifically regarding issues that impact the poor, such as SNAP benefits and education—reminding listeners that prayer is a tool for change, even for the most powerful man on Earth.

Beyond the headlines, Jackson spoke passionately about the weight of his legacy. He isn’t just navigating Washington as a politician; he is moving as the son of a civil rights icon. He shared that his actions are guided by a desire to make his ancestors proud, name-dropping heavy hitters like Ida B. Wells and Dr. Carter G. Woodson. When asked why he stood up when colleagues sat down, he attributed it to his upbringing as a Baptist minister’s son, always asking himself what his father would want him to do to represent their history with dignity.

At the time, Jackson gave a touching update on Reverend Jesse Jackson’s health. He credited his mother as the “true champion” in caring for his father, assuring the community that the Reverend is comfortable and still very much aware. In a heartwarming moment, Jackson revealed that while his father cannot speak much right now, he still communicates through touch. Jackson even jokingly admitted to sharing all the “backstory and gossip” with his dad at his bedside, keeping the bond strong and the family connected.

