Prime Pick: Deion Sanders Says He Gave Karrueche The Option To Leave Amid His Cancer Battle But She Stayed–‘We Made It Work’

Source: Jason Miller/Gilbert Flores

Deion Sanders is praising his prime pick, Karrueche Tran, for standing by his side during his cancer battle, even when he gave her the option to leave.



According to Complex, Coach Prime, 58, gave his girlfriend, 37, a full permission slip to exit stage left after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer in spring 2025. Yes, Coach Prime himself basically told her, “Baby, you can clock out if this is too much.”

In a video posted to his personal Instagram, Karrueche revealed that Deion told her she did not have to stay and did not have to deal with his health battle. He admitted he would not have been upset if she decided to bow out because, in his words, she “didn’t sign up for this.”

“I would not be upset … if you checked out.”

That is not light pillow talk. That is real life.

Sanders later underwent bladder reconstruction surgery in July under Dr. Janet Kukreja at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and was declared cured. But the road there was rocky. He also had to undergo another surgery in the fall for blood clots, marking his 16th surgery overall. And through every hospital visit, recovery day, and emotional spiral, Karrueche was right there.

Karrueche admitted it was mentally hard. She said it was difficult. But she made it clear she is not built to run when things get uncomfortable. In her words, leaving would have been “the easy way out.” Instead, she chose to stay and fight alongside him.

“If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out,” said Karrueche. “It was hard, it was difficult mentally. … But we made it work.” Now, if you have been paying attention, this devotion should not shock you. As we previously reported, Deion has been grinning ear to ear whenever Karrueche’s name comes up. In a previous BOSSIP post, Coach Prime could barely contain himself as he called her a “good woman” who has brought joy to his life. The Sanders clan has welcomed her in, his kids rock with her, and even the grandbaby is locked in. But this right here? This is different.



Deion has said the cancer diagnosis shifted his mindset and pushed him to truly start living. Karrueche believes she is part of that purpose, encouraging him to travel, experience new things, and enjoy life outside of football.

Listen. Plenty of relationships crumble under far less pressure. An age gap, public scrutiny, and a major health scare would have sent many packing. But these two seem locked in. And in an era where loyalty feels rare, Karrueche standing beside her man through 16 surgeries is not just girlfriend behavior. That is ride or die energy.

Shout out to the happy, persevering couple.

RELATED: Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders’ Bladder Cancer Announcement

The post Prime Pick: Deion Sanders Says He Gave Karrueche The Option To Leave Amid His Cancer Battle But She Stayed–‘We Made It Work’ appeared first on Bossip.

Prime Pick: Deion Sanders Says He Gave Karrueche The Option To Leave Amid His Cancer Battle But She Stayed–‘We Made It Work’ was originally published on bossip.com