Sip With Pride: 7 Black-Owned Wine Brands To Shop For National Drink Wine Day
- Black-owned vineyards and wine labels are expanding, showcasing the community's entrepreneurial spirit.
- These brands offer a range of high-quality wines, from classic varietals to unique blends and sparkling options.
- The owners are passionate about making wine more accessible and inclusive, empowering women and people of all backgrounds.
Nothing says R&R after a long day like indulging in a glass of wine. It relaxes your mind, helps you channel your inner zen, and it feels good going down. Some studies suggest that moderate wine consumption (about ½ to 1 glass a day) may offer heart health benefits, from supporting healthy blood pressure levels to promoting circulation. So yes, alcohol in moderation. And with National Drink Wine Day upon us, now is the perfect time to uncork a bottle.
As Black people continue to sprinkle our magic on everything we touch, the wine industry is no exception. From family-owned vineyards to celebrity-backed labels, our footprint in the wine industry continues to expand. These business owners are proving that when vision aligns with intentionality, anything is possible.
With Black History Month in full swing, now is the perfect time to use your coins wisely. From Issa Rae’s sparkling white wine to Love Cork Screw’s award-winning lineup, here are seven Black-owned wine brands to shop. Prepare to toast to excellence and sip with pride.
1. Theopolis Vineyards
Theodora R. Lee, a trial lawyer turned vintner, made history as the first Black woman to own and operate a vineyard in California’s Mendocino County. Best known for its award-winning 2013 Grown Petite Sirah and 2014 Estate Grown Rosé of Petite Sirah, Theopolis Vineyards has a reputation for crafting flavorful wines that leave a lasting impression. All hail Theo-patra, the Queen of Vineyards.
2. Wade Cellars
Founded by three-time NBA champion and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade and Jamie Watson, Wade Cellars “strives to make the wine industry more inclusive to people of all backgrounds.” The collection spans cabernets to pinot noirs, blending California’s winemaking heritage with a touch of D.Wade swagger.
3. Viarae
For the girl who loves an innovative take on sparkling wine, Issa Rae’s Viarae may be the bottle your collection is missing. Crafted with the “any occasion vibe” in mind, this Italian-inspired vino offers aromas of ripe peach, green apple, and honeysuckle. Expect a crisp, vibrant finish that’s as celebratory as it is refreshing.
4. Love Cork Screw
Known for its unique monikers and passion for building community, Love Cork Screw is a brand rooted in purpose. Founded by Chrishon Lampley, the brand offers a collection of award-winning red, rosé, and white wines crafted to be fun, simple, and easily accessible.
5. McBride Sisters Wine Company
Founded by Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, these sisters produce wine from vineyards in California and New Zealand. The pair is passionate about encouraging women in the male-dominated space and making wine more accessible. Today, they helm the largest Black-owned, women-led wine company in the U.S.The McBride Sisters offer three collections: Black Girl Magic Wines, SHE Can Wines, and their self-named collection.
6. Brown Estate
Brown Estate is the first Black-owned estate winery in Napa Valley. Founded by siblings Coral, Deneen, and David Brown, the trio transformed the land their parents purchased in the ‘80s into one of the most popular wineries in the U.S. Brown Estate has built a loyal following for crafting high-quality wines, with many praising its unique Zinfandel.
7. Maison Noir
Maison Noir Wines was founded in 2007 in Oregon by renowned sommelier Andre Houston Mack. The brand uses grapes sourced from the Willamette Valley to create everything from Chardonnay to Pinot Grigio. With bold, artistic labels, the brand’s mission is simple: make wine fun and accessible for both seasoned enthusiasts and weekend sippers.
