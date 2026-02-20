Drew Sidora & Chanel Scott Talk Dating, Divorce, & RHOA

Source: Reach Media / other

Chanel Scott and Drew Sidora recently joined the Morning Hustle crew for a candid conversation, covering everything from modern dating and divorce to the challenges of fame and family life. The interview gave listeners an inside look into their personal experiences and professional journeys.



The discussion kicked off with real talk about relationships. Scott, known for her “Relationships Matter” brand, and Sidora, who has been open about her recent divorce on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, didn’t hold back. They touched on current trends like “$0 dates,” with Scott noting, “Why should you spend money on someone that you don’t like?” Drew also shared her perspective on moving forward after her ten-year marriage, emphasizing her desire to “take it slow and build a friendship.”

Professionally, both women are making moves. They spoke about their current projects, including Chanel and Drew teaming up for Scott’s CheMinistry 10-Year Anniversary Experience. The conversation also explored the business side of the entertainment world, highlighting the importance of ownership and creative control, especially with the rise of streaming platforms.

The hosts and guests also weighed in on social issues and the realities of raising children in the public eye. Drew shared how her kids navigate having a famous parent, from her son telling lunch ladies to watch him on TV to protecting them from the pressures of fame. She stressed that children “are innocent and they should remain” that way.

The wide-ranging interview offered a mix of humor, vulnerability, and valuable insights. For the full, unfiltered conversation and more great content, make sure you tune in to the Morning Hustle.

