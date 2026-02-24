Listen Live
Savannah Chrisley Tries To Defend Donald Trump's Racism

Savannah Chrisley Gets Checked On 'The View' For Caping For Donald Trump

Filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin, Savannah Chrisley decided to show her love for Donald Trump by defending him only because he did a favor for her family.

Published on February 24, 2026

  • Trump's racist acts include mocking the Obamas, discrimination against Black tenants, and suspending military diversity materials.
  • Chrisley claimed Trump isn't racist because he pardoned her family and has a Black friend, but hosts refuted this logic.
  • Hosts emphasized the need to call out Trump's racism directly, rather than making excuses or denying the evidence.
The View cohosts had time for Savannah Chrisley, who stupidly tried to defend Donald Trump’s obviously racist behavior.

Savannah is the daughter of reality TV/real estate couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who both served time in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion, gained favor with Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump, earning a full pardon from the current occupant of the White House.

“President Trump didn’t just commute their sentences; he gave them a full, unconditional pardon. So for that, I am forever grateful,” Savannah Chrisley said in an Instagram video after Trump called her personally to inform her what he was about to do.

So, of course, it shouldn’t come as a shock that she fixed her lips to say during her guest cohosting stint, “What’s so hard for me to witness is people stating that the president is a racist.”

Well, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines had to remind Chrisley that her boy was a racist, despite her claiming that he “has a Black friend.”


Sunny Hostin jumped, saying, “He is a racist.” Savannah didn’t help her argument by adding, “He saved one of my best friend’s lives, a Black woman who has been with him for 18 years.”

“So, he has a Black friend. He’s a racist,” Sunny added.

Whoopi Goldberg then jumped into the discussion, pointing out all of Trump’s racist behavior, including the recent racist meme depicting the Obamas as apes, his executive orders that target DEI, repeated racist statements regarding the Exonerated Five, and discrimination against Black tenants in the 70s. He settled with the Justice Department in that case.

Haines then brought up the Pentagon’s removal of webpages about Black military members who proudly fought for this country. At the same time, they “couldn’t even sit in certain places or drink from certain water fountains. They put their lives on the line!”

She also pointed out the US Air Force temporarily suspending the use of materials speaking about the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in the military.

“Let’s call a thing a thing,” Hostin said. “Donald Trump is a racist.”

She continued, “There is no question in my mind. It is time to say the truth and tell it like it is. And the most recent thing he did, posting on Truth Social: the Obamas depicted as apes in The Lion King, when there are no apes in The Lion King. That was a racist act. He tried to blame a staffer.

Chrisley then tried to claim that it was a staffer who put the post on Trump’s Truth Social account, and Hostin was ready with the perfect clapback, by telling production to play a video of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying, “It’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth. When you see it on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump.”

When Hostin asked whether those two staffers had been fired, Chrisely responded, “No,” prompting a loud “hmmm” from Hostin.

Welp.

Social media also got in on the fun, clowing Chrisley for support for Trump, and getting dragged on The View.

You can see those reactions below.

