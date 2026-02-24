Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Oliver “Power” Grant, an instrumental figure in the rise of Wu-Tang Clan from local Staten Island rappers to international Hip-Hop superstars, has passed away.

“Paradise my Brother safe Travels!!,” wrote Method Man on Instagram as a caption to a photo of him and Power.

If you check the liner notes of all your classic Wu-Tang Clan albums, “Power” was listed as an executive producer. The mythology is that Power was childhood friends with RZA’s older brother, Divine. So when the Abbot decided to bring together a group of talented lyricists like Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon and Ghosftace Killah to bumrush the music industry under the Wu-Tang Clan banner, Grant was on board as an early financial backer.

While Power never craved the spotlight, his behind-the-scenes hustle was paramount. He is the founder of Wu-Wear, the streetwear clothing brand co-signed by the WTC that enjoyed immense success during the Wu’s initial run — at one point it boasted four brick and mortar stores in the United States and pieces could be purchased in Macy’s. In the following years, it remained a reputable (though heavily bootlegged) brand and in 2008, Power switched its name to Wu-Tang Brand. But Wu-Wear would relaunch in 2017, with Live Nation, to serve as Wu-Tang Clan’s official merchandise.

Power also saw success as an actor. He starred as “Rich Bower” in 1999’s Black and White and was first seen on the big screen as “Knowledge” in Hype Williams’ Belly.

At the time of this report, no cause of death has been shared. Rest in powerful peace Oliver “Power” Grant.

This story is developing.