Listen Live
Close
Politics

Cardi B Endorses U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett In Primary Election

Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B endorses U.S Representative Jasmine Crockett, who has represented the 30th congressional district since 2023.

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami
Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B endorses U.S Representative Jasmine Crockett, who has represented the 30th congressional district since 2023. Crockett is a member and representative of the democratic party.

Rapper superstar Cardi B, who is currently on tour, recently posted a video to Instagram urging Texas voters to support Crockett in her race as the Texas representative for the U.S. Senate. Cardi B emphasizes that Jasmine Crockett is a candidate who will fight for your rights and the issues we face as a community. 


” Early voting is happening right now in Texas and we need Jasmine Crockett to win, she’s running for U.S. Senate, if you want someone whose going to fight for your rights, if you want someone who’s gonna fight for your community, if you want someone thats gonna go up there and represent you and your issues, please vote for my sister Jasmine Crockett. Because one thing about it, she’s going to fight her best, shes going to fight whoever she has to, so your voice can be heard,” says Cardi B. She goes on to say how much this election counts.

TRENDING: Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballot

Make sure you get out for early voting.

TRENDING: Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Election day for the primary elections takes place on March 3rd.

TRENDING: Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

SEE ALSO

Cardi B Endorses U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett In Primary Election was originally published on majic945.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

22 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 131

Rest in Power 2026 The Morning Hustle
16 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Imprisoned Man Died From A Beating, Not A Heart Attack As Authorities Claimed

5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close