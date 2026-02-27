Tasha K Spills Tea on The Morning Hustle Interview

Source: Reach Media / other

Tasha K Keeps It Real on The Morning Hustle

Tasha K, never one to hold back, recently stopped by the Morning Hustle radio show for an interview that was equal parts hilarious, insightful, and messy. The controversial media personality dished on everything from celebrity drama to the business of gossip, reminding everyone why she stays in the mix.



✕

The conversation kicked off with a focus on self-love, confidence, and how Black women navigate relationships and beauty standards. Tasha touched on the power of rocking natural hair, framing it as an act of self-acceptance. She described her popular show, “Unwind with Tasha K,” as a mix of wine, hot topics, and comedy, a space where she can truly be herself.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Tasha K interview without some tea. She dove into the drama rapper Offset. Tasha claims she received a cease and desist from Offset’s team after speaking on his tea. This led to a discussion about her process for vetting sources. She explained that people constantly send her receipts and that she has a team dedicated to verifying information before it goes public.

Tasha also addressed her own legal troubles, including a high-profile lawsuit she lost. She acknowledged that not having a top-tier legal team at the time was a major setback, emphasizing that the length of your “bread” often determines the outcome in court. She also mentioned a past legal win against Kevin Hart.

Finally, Tasha K offered a unique perspective on the nature of gossip itself. She defended her line of work by stating that even sacred texts are built on stories about people’s lives and experiences. For her, gossip is a fundamental part of how culture is created and shared, a narrative that connects us all.