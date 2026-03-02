Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over “Operation Epic Fury”

MANDEL NGAN / Donald Trump

Donald Trump billed himself as a dove, promising the MAGA faithful he wouldn’t get us involved in any more new wars, but like everything else that comes out of his mouth, that turned out to be an absolute lie.

Donald Trump is now looking quite hawkish after deciding to partner with Israel and launching an assault on Iran, which his administration claims is trying to build nuclear weapons. Those claims come after he initially said the country’s nuclear capability was all but stifled after previously claiming they “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program.

While many of us were sleeping, as part of “Operation Epic Fury,” yes, that name is real, United States jets hit targets near the presidential palace.

The New York Times reports, “The American-led attack appeared to herald a much broader regional crisis. Iranian news media reported that Iran had targeted at least four U.S. military bases across the Persian Gulf — including in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which said they had come under attack.”

So Much For “America First”

Trump’s latest decision is not going over with his supporters because they feel he is going back on his promise of no more foreign interventions and to put “America first.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who used to be one of Trump’s biggest supporters, was one of the many who called out her former Orange Lord and Savior on social media, claiming it was the “end of MAGA” while sharing a clip of Trump railing against wars.

Even Andrew Tate, yes, you read that correctly, called out Trump, writing, “NOBODY WANTS THIS WAR,” before adding, “War transfers wealth from the working class to the banking class. So does fraud and inflation. The working class man simply cant catch a break and is endlessly wrecked. This is The Matrix – extraction from the populace to feed a machine minded host. Heartless.”

Trump himself wasn’t the only thing getting slammed. Social media had jokes about the name of the military operation that sounds like something only Trump and his DEI hire of a Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, could come up with.

Sighs, if only people listened and voted for the Black woman.

You can see more reactions below.