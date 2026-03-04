7 Ways Daylight Saving Time Messes With Your Brain

Source: Sasun Bughdaryan / Getty

Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend, which means most of us will set our clocks forward one hour and lose a little sleep in the process. It may feel like a minor inconvenience, but the time change can have real effects on the brain and body.

The idea behind Daylight Saving Time dates back to World War I. The United States first adopted it in 1918 to conserve energy during wartime. It was later repealed, then reinstated during World War II. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to standardize when states observe the time change. Today, most of the country still follows it, with a few exceptions like Hawaii and most of Arizona.

Supporters argue it extends evening daylight and may reduce energy use. Critics question whether the benefits still outweigh the disruption.

So what actually happens to your brain when we “spring forward”? Keep reading for seven ways Daylight Saving Time can affect you.

1. Sleep Disruption

Losing one hour may not sound dramatic, but it can throw off your circadian rhythm. Even small shifts in sleep timing can reduce sleep quality and leave you feeling groggy for days.