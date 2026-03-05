Listen Live
Beyoncé's F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series

Superstar singer Beyoncé’s experience at the Formula 1 Grand Prix last year with Sir Lewis Hamilton is now part of a series on Netflix.

Published on March 5, 2026

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
Source: Bryn Lennon – Formula 1 / Getty

Last November, Beyoncé visited the Formula 1 Grand Prix’s tour event in Las Vegas, Nevada and her “hot lap” with Sir Lewis Hamilton was one of the highlights. Fans will now get to see the multiple Grammy Award-winner’s experience in full in an episode of a Netflix series.

The latest season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive shows Beyoncé and her husband, Hip-Hop icon Jay-Z visiting the track in the season’s eighth episode entitled, “What Happens In Vegas.” The star stepped on the scene in a form-fitting Louis Vuitton racing suit with racing patches, one of several outfits she sported for the occasion which included a sleek red bodysuit as an homage to Hamilton’s team, Scuderia Ferrari.

Later on in her cameo, the seven-time champion Hamilton is seen prepping her to go along for a passenger lap with Jay-Z around the circuit in his Ferrari SF-25, remarking, “This should be fun.” Beyoncé replies, “Take it easy on me.”

The Cowboy Carter star had a blast, sharing video reels on her Instagram account showing photos and footage from the experience. “I’m sweating. My heart is beating. I went 200 (mph)! I saw Vegas from a different point of view, like I need to get a car. I might start racing now,” she said at one point.

Beyoncé later showed love to Hamilton in another post from her time at the event, writing in the caption: “Love and gratitude to the best to ever do it! Lewis Hamilton #44!”

The new F1 season hopes to be a promising one for Hamilton, as 2025 proved to be tumultuous for the 41-year-old, as he didn’t have an appearance on the podium for the first time ever in his career. It will be his second year racing with Scuderia Ferrari, after beginning his racing career with Mercedes-Benz.

Check out the trailer for Drive To Survive above.

Beyoncé’s F1 Lap With Lewis Hamilton Hits Netflix Series was originally published on cassiuslife.com

