Cardi B Surprises Houston Crowd By Bringing Out Megan Thee Stallion Onstage

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion delivered a surprise collaboration during Cardi's Houston tour stop.

The rappers' on-stage chemistry and coordinated outfits captivated the audience.

Megan Thee Stallion's appearance highlights the close relationship between the two female artists.

The Bardi Gang and Hotties got a surprise they definitely weren’t expecting.

On March 4, Cardi B lit up Houston for the first night of her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour stop. While on stage, the New York rapper delivered a hometown surprise. Out walked Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion.

Everyone knows Megan rides hard for her city. Still, the moment caught many fans off guard. As the opening notes from their joint hit “Bongos” blasted through the venue, Megan strutted onto the stage to a roar from the crowd.

In videos that have already gone viral, the chemistry between the two rappers is undeniable. Cardi B and Megan moved across the stage together, spitting bars and hyping up the audience while Houston proudly cheered its hometown superstar.

Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Rock Fire Engine Red Fits On Stage In Houston

And of course, the fashion was fashioning.

Megan stepped out in a flirty two-piece look featuring a red plaid pleated mini skirt and a matching long-sleeve bralette top. Her body was bodying (as always), and she finished the look with black leather booties. Now rocking blonde hair, the rapper styled her curls in a deep side part with glamorous waves that gave full bombshell energy.

Cardi matched the moment in a sparkly red bodysuit paired with black patent leather booties. Her dark hair with red highlights pulled the whole look together, giving just the right amount of drama for the stage.

The appearance comes during a busy season for Megan. The rapper has been everywhere lately, turning heads at Milan Fashion Week and the 2026 Winter Olympics. She also recently announced her upcoming role in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway.

Still, in true girls-girl fashion, she made time to pop out and support Cardi. (Fans of the rappers know they have performed on stage several times together. In fact, Megan Thee Stallion brought out Cardi B to perform onstage during her Hot Girl Summer Tour at Madison Square Garden in 2024.)

Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour has already been packed with moments. Just last week (February 27) in San Francisco, the rapper surprised fans when her 7-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus walked her down the catwalk to kick off the show’s final act.

Between surprise guests, viral stage moments, and fashion-forward costumes, Cardi is clearly not playing about this tour.

Cardi B’s tour continues through April 18.

