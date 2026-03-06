Listen Live
Don Toliver Dominate's Billboard Charts With His New Album 'OCTANE'

Don Toliver Dominates ‘Billboard’ Charts With His New ‘OCTANE’ Album

Don Toliver is coming off another successful album, which raises the question of where he really lands within the rap game.

Published on March 6, 2026

Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

The Houston artist dropped his fifth studio album, OCTANE, on January 30, starting 2026 off with new music for his fans. The project has been highly regarded by critics and listeners alike, with many calling it his best body of work to date.

That’s a heavy claim considering the run he’s been on. His debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, marked his first full-length release under Cactus Jack Records, Travis Scott’s label. With a futuristic sound mixed with strong H-Town elements, Donny stepped on the scene and immediately stood out.

He followed that up a year later with Life Of A Don, which really sealed the deal. At that point, it was clear Donny was on a path toward stardom.

Now with OCTANE, he’s hit another milestone. Like all of his previous studio albums, the project landed on the Billboard 200, but this time it debuted at No. 1. On top of that, his track “Rosary” featuring Travis Scott climbed to No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During a sitdown with Billboard, Donny pulled up in a custom Porsche Dakar, explaining how the album blends two of his biggest passions: music and motors.

“All of my favorite things collide on this album. It’s an extension of me being a motorhead and loving all of that sh*t. I love cars, boats, jets, all of it. It’s me fleshing out my passions and things I grew up loving and giving it to the world through my eyes.”

With OCTANE now sitting at the top of the charts, it’s starting to look like Don Toliver isn’t just rising in rap; he’s already shifting into a whole different gear.

Don Toliver Dominates 'Billboard' Charts With His New 'OCTANE' Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com

