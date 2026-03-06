'BYE GIRL!' Kristi Noem’s Firing From Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Welcomed News Amongst Minnesota Politicians, Gavin Newsom

Kristi Noem, a Trump loyalist, was fired from his cabinet due to her incompetent and controversial DHS tenure.

Minnesota officials strongly condemned Noem's harmful policies and human rights violations, calling for DHS reform.

Noem's replacement, Markwayne Mullin, is expected to continue Trump's hardline immigration agenda at DHS.

Kristi Noem’s sudden ouster from Donald Trump inner sanctum is the big tea that has been spilling out of Washington, D.C., since the kettle of news broke yesterday. Noem is now the first person to hear The Orange One’s favorite catchphrase, “You’re fired!” during his second administration.

As a public figure, it goes without saying that Noem is nobody’s idea of a good time. She was obsequiously combative as she carried Trump’s water on issues of immigration and deportation. Most recently, Noem came under intense criticism in the aftermath of Alex Pretti being gunned down by ICE agents in Minnesota as she told the American people an egregious lie, even though we all saw videos of the fatal shooting, from multiple angles.

In reaction to the news of Noem’s removal from Trump’s cabinet, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said this on social media:

“Kristi Noem has done a stunning amount of damage and it’s good she’s gone. But this doesn’t change the fact that we need a complete overhaul of DHS, impartial investigations into the killings of two American citizens, and information on children that were taken from Minnesota,” he wrote.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, famous for telling ICE (and by proxy Border Patrol and Noem’s DHS agents) to “get the f**k out” of his city, was less profane and less verbose than Governor Walz saying simply:

“Good riddance.”

U.S. Rep Betty McCollum, who represents the 4th District of Minnesota (those folks HATE Kristi Noem), gave the most aggressive and scathing response to the news, calling Noem the “most inept, incompetent, and dishonorable leader in the history of the Department of Homeland Security,” according to CBS News.

Oh, but there’s more:

“Minnesotans will never forget the terror that Kristi Noem unleashed upon our state,” McCollum said. “Firing her is just the first step to ending the lawlessness that she oversaw at DHS.” “It is up to Congress to rein in an out-of-control department and rebuild agencies that respect the civil and constitutional rights of the American people,” McCollum added.

And now a word from another Minnesotan who hates Kristi Noem’s guts. U.S. Rep Angie Craig of the Second District of the North Star State took the opportunity to remind those engaged in jubilation that s**t ain’t sweet just because Noem is gone. Her replacement, Markwayne Mullin, another Trump sycophant, will be just as bad, if not worse. “While this is welcome news, we should all be clear that President Trump is firing Noem because she made him look bad, not because he believes her tactics were wrong,” Craig said in a statement. “Minnesotans know we are not out of the woods yet and we can’t afford another rubber stamp for Trump’s immigration agenda leading DHS. And even though we’ve seen that loyalty is a one-way street for this president, that’s exactly what Markwayne Mullin will be.” Not to be outdone by the Minnesota politicians, California Governor Gavin Newsom also weighed in on Noem’s firing. Newsom’s perennial petty social team posted a blunt message on X that said, “BYE GIRL!” He followed up with a satirical image showing Noem waiting in a “MAGA Unemployment Line” in South Dakota, and later shared another graphic depicting the former cabinet official with a “Just Fired” caption. He also shared another that stated “justice for Cricket” referencing the pet puppy Noem admittedly fatally shot, and another labeled “In Memoriam.” Newsom also weighed in in Spanish, writing, “Goodbye Kristi Noem! You will go down in history as the most brazenly incompetent and cruel Secretary of Homeland Security in United States history.” He added that removing her from the role wasn’t enough, arguing that Noem, Greg Bovino, and Stephen Miller should also be held accountable for what he described as actions that “terrorized and endangered the American people.”

