Sneakers

Sneak Treat: The MoMA x Converse All Star Is For Art Lovers

If you don't mind shopping overseas, Converse Japan will soon drop its classic Chuck Taylor All Star with an artsy spin by way of MoMA.

Published on March 8, 2026

MoMA x Converse Japan ALL STAR Collection
Converse Japan

There are very few sneakers that combine the longstanding legacy, cleanliness and universal appeal of the Chuck Taylor All Star by Converse. It’s a silhouette that we’re willing to bet money will never go out of style, and its classic canvas build makes it customizable in ways that will truly fit the wearer.

That’s why we wouldn’t mind swimming, sailing or risking it all on Spirit to get our hands on this international collab going on between Converse Japan and the Museum of Modern Art’s Tokyo branch in the form of six new spring-centric All-Star colorways.

Translating from the press release written in Japanese (seen above), the collection keeps with the shoe’s signature build of 100% recycled cotton that fans know and love. Further design specs include “MoMA” embroidery on the outer ankle and co-branded insole beds that match the midsole. Color-wise, the six featured hues come in options of “Kelly Green” with blue soles, “Chocolate Brown” with yellow soles, “Lavender” with red soles, “Royal Blue” with pink soles, “Stone Gray” with orange soles and a standard “Black” paired with teal that makes for an interesting standout of the set.

Although the MoMA x Converse Japan ALL STAR LGCY HI collection is scheduled for release exclusively in Japan, we wouldn’t put it past these bad boys to arrive stateside by year’s end. For those not willing to hold their breath, head over to the MoMA Japan online store beginning March 20, followed by the Converse Japan online shop a week later on March 27. Sneakers in the collection retail for ¥15,400 JPY, or $98 USD.

Keep scrolling for a full look at all six options in the MoMA x Converse All Star collection. Super kawaii!

MoMA x Converse Japan ALL STAR Collection
Converse Japan

MoMA x Converse Japan ALL STAR Collection
Converse Japan
Sneak Treat: The MoMA x Converse All Star Is For Art Lovers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

