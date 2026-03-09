Trump White House Uses ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ & ‘Pokémon Pokopia’ Memes To Push Iran War Propaganda & Terrible Policies

Getty Images / Donald Trump / Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas / Nintendo / Pokémon Pokopia

Donald Trump and his sleezy White House continue to use popular video games to push their terrible policies and agenda.

After dropping a highlight reel of bombing targets in Iran featuring a clip from Call of Duty, the Trump White House continued to use video game IP to try to gain favor for its highly unpopular war in the Middle East, and policies.

Thursday, the White House dropped a meme on X (formerly Twitter) saying “make america great again” using the font from Nintendo’s latest game, Pokémon Pokopia, which dropped on Friday.

Love Games? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Trump White House got in on the trend started by gamers who have been making memes using the game’s cute font. Whoever is running the White House social media account continues to post with reckless abandon because the image features iconic characters like Pikachu and Magikarp, and Nintendo and the Pokémon Company International are notorious for threatening legal action over their IP.

The Pokémon Company Quickly Responded

It didn’t take long, but the Pokémon Company did immediately issue a statement, distancing itself from The White House.

“We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand,” Pokémon Company International said in a statement at the time. “Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.”

“We are aware of recent social content that includes imagery associated with our brand,” Sravanthi Dev, a company spokeswoman, said in a statement to media outlets. “We were not involved in its creation or distribution, and no permission was granted for the use of our intellectual property. Our mission is to bring the world together, and that mission is not affiliated with any political viewpoint or agenda.”

This Is Not The First Time The Pokémon Company Has Had To Distance Itself From The White House

The Trump White House continues to play with fire because it marked the second time the Pokémon Company had to issue a statement distancing itself from something the Trump White House’s X account shared using its property.

In September, the DHS, under the direction of recently fired Kristi Noem, shared a video using the Pokémon cartoon’s original theme song, “Gotta Catch’ Em All,” and featuring photos of detained immigrants on Pokémon cards.

In a follow-up post, CBP shared a photo of Pikachu calling the popular character “its latest recruit.”

Trump White House Used A Popular Meme From Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas To Highlight Iran Bombings

The Trump White House wasn’t done trolling. In a very confusing post, which proves that whoever is running the Trump White House account has no clue how to properly use memes, the Carl “CJ” Johnson in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: “Ah shit, here we go again,” meme is used numerous times, with videos of targets in Iran being blown up, showing.

Bruh.

You can now add these two games to the growing list that also includes Halo.

As expected, gamers and non-gamers are not feeling Trump and his administration making light of this war, which is not only affecting Iranians but also Americans who are feeling the sting in their wallets.

You can see those reactions below.