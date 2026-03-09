Khloe Kardashian is open to having a third baby via surrogate with ex-partner Tristan Thompson in order to give their daughter, True, a sister to move through the world with.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

In the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, the Good American co-founder discussed the possibility of adding another child to her family with the Cleveland Cavaliers veteran.

“I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters,” she said. “But I think I have one girl left and I have been contemplating like, ‘Do I just do this?’”

Kardashian said the experience could be a possible do over for her as her last surrogacy experience was marred by Thompson’s cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols, whose son turned out to belong to the NBA player.

“I would put the baby in a surrogate and I think I would have a very different experience,” she said. “I would be along for that surrogate journey as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum’s surrogate experience.”

She continued,

“But when you put an embryo on there’s no guarantee that it will take so I also was thinking I could try that and if it doesn’t work that means God didn’t want me to have another baby and that’s fine. But I don’t even think I have the emotional capacity.”



Well, it seems like True is on board to expand her big sister duties and is excitedly spreading the word about the possibility.

“True knows she has a sister in the freezer and she will tell people that,” Khloe said. “I’m like, ‘We need context, though.’ They think I have a little girl in my freezer.”

True is not, technically, wrong though it might be best to find a new way of explaining it all.

Khloe Kardashian Kuestionably Konsiders Spinning The Baby Block With Ex Tristan Thompson: ‘Girls Need Sisters’ was originally published on bossip.com