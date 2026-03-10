Why Fans Are Worried About Manon Bannerman’s Hiatus From KATSEYE — And The Parallels To Normani

Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

Fans were stunned when reports surfaced that Manon Bannerman, the only Black member of the global girl group KATSEYE, would be going on a hiatus to focus on her mental health. The news quickly sparked speculation online, with some social media users questioning what may have led to the break and whether Bannerman has faced challenges similar to those experienced by other Black women in pop, including Fifth Harmony’s Normani.

KATSEYE released a statement about Manon’s hiatus in late February.

On Feb. 20, KATSEYE released a statement on the global fan platform Weverse announcing that Manon would temporarily step back from group activities. The group first rose to international fame after winning The Debut: Dream Academy in 2023, a talent competition reality series created through a collaboration between record labels Hybe and Geffen Records to form a globally focused girl group.

RELATED CONTENT: Normani & DK Metcalf Are Engaged — And Their Celebrity Matchmakers Might Shock You!

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the message read. “We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A few hours later, Manon reportedly shared a message of her own through Weverse DMs, according to Billboard, writing, “Hi friends. I want you to hear this from me. I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.”

The timing of the hiatus has raised eyebrows among fans, as the announcement comes just weeks before KATSEYE is scheduled to make its debut at Coachella in April. While the group is currently preparing for the highly anticipated performance, none of the other five members have publicly commented on Manon’s absence, a silence that has only fueled further speculation among fans.

Some supporters believe Manon Bannerman may have been mistreated by her label or the industry more broadly, drawing comparisons to other Black women in pop who have spoken out about the darker side of fame, including anti-Black bias, being overlooked, and fewer opportunities.