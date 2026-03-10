Why Fans Are Worried About Manon Bannerman’s Hiatus From KATSEYE — And The Parallels To Normani

Why Manon Bannerman’s KATSEYE Break Is Raising Red Flags
Fans were stunned when reports surfaced that Manon Bannerman, the only Black member of the global girl group KATSEYE, would be going on a hiatus to focus on her mental health. The news quickly sparked speculation online, with some social media users questioning what may have led to the break and whether Bannerman has faced challenges similar to those experienced by other Black women in pop, including Fifth Harmony’s Normani.
KATSEYE released a statement about Manon’s hiatus in late February.
On Feb. 20, KATSEYE released a statement on the global fan platform Weverse announcing that Manon would temporarily step back from group activities. The group first rose to international fame after winning The Debut: Dream Academy in 2023, a talent competition reality series created through a collaboration between record labels Hybe and Geffen Records to form a globally focused girl group.
“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the message read. “We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”
A few hours later, Manon reportedly shared a message of her own through Weverse DMs, according to Billboard, writing, “Hi friends. I want you to hear this from me. I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank u for checking in! Sometimes things unfold in ways we don’t fully control, but I’m trusting the bigger picture.”
The timing of the hiatus has raised eyebrows among fans, as the announcement comes just weeks before KATSEYE is scheduled to make its debut at Coachella in April. While the group is currently preparing for the highly anticipated performance, none of the other five members have publicly commented on Manon’s absence, a silence that has only fueled further speculation among fans.
Some supporters believe Manon Bannerman may have been mistreated by her label or the industry more broadly, drawing comparisons to other Black women in pop who have spoken out about the darker side of fame, including anti-Black bias, being overlooked, and fewer opportunities.
Notably, Normani — the only Black member of Fifth Harmony — previously opened up about her experience in a 2021 interview with Allure. She shared that she often felt sidelined within the group while also dealing with racist trolling, tension with a groupmate, and pressure to dim her individuality.
“I didn’t get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked,” Normani told the publication at the time. “That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place.”
Fifth Harmony ultimately announced an indefinite hiatus in March 2018.
Manon Bannerman reportedly liked an Instagram reel by content creator Simply Simone that raised eyebrows further.
Concerns about Manon’s treatment intensified when, two days after KATSEYE’s announcement, fans noticed that she had liked an Instagram Reel from creator Simply Simone, according to Forbes. The video carried the caption: “Another Black girl subjected to racism and label mistreatment yet again.”
Supporters also pointed to comments Manon made in a Feb. 17 interview with The Cut, where she addressed criticism she has received.
“Being called lazy, especially as a Black girl, is not fair. Now I feel like I always need to put in extra work to prove something, even though I really don’t,” she said.
KATSEYE quickly climbed the ranks of the pop world, breaking through with their 2025 EP Beautiful Chaos. The project produced the group’s first two entries on the Billboard Hot 100: “Gnarly,” which peaked at No. 82, and “Gabriela,” which reached No. 26.
“Gabriela” also earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The award ultimately went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for “Defying Gravity” earlier this year on Feb. 1. KATSEYE was also nominated for Best New Artist, though Olivia Dean took home the trophy.
In 2025, the group secured another milestone, winning its first MTV Video Music Award for Push Artist of the Year.
