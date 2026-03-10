Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Health Scare Forces Jeremih to Exit Upcoming B2K Tour

R&B singer Jeremih says a serious medical condition is forcing him to step away from the upcoming “Boys 4 Life” tour with B2K and Bow Wow as he focuses on recovery.

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

Singer Jeremih will no longer be joining the upcoming “Boys 4 Life” tour after revealing he is dealing with a serious health issue.

The R&B star shared the news with fans on social media, explaining that a medical condition will prevent him from hitting the road with the tour, which features acts including B2K and Bow Wow. The tour is scheduled to begin in March.

Boys 4 Life
Source: Boys 4 Life / General

In a message posted to Instagram, Jeremih said his health and recovery are the top priority right now.

“Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March,” the statement read. “He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor.”

Jeremih added that he and his team are focused on treatment and recovery while thanking fans and the tour’s organizers for their support and patience.

Hints about his absence surfaced earlier this week when Bow Wow posted a promotional flyer for the “Boys 4 Life” tour that noticeably left Jeremih’s name off the lineup, sparking speculation among fans.

While details about the singer’s condition have not been publicly disclosed, Jeremih assured supporters that his team is prioritizing his care.

For now, the tour will move forward without the Chicago-born hitmaker, known for songs like “Birthday Sex” and “Don’t Tell ’Em,” as he takes time away from the stage to focus on his health.

SEE ALSO

Health Scare Forces Jeremih to Exit Upcoming B2K Tour was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
17 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Smell So Good: Best Perfumes That Always Get Compliments

40 Items
Entertainment  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Black Celebrity Birthdays in March: Icons You Should Know

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 134

Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms 'Spider-Man' Spouses

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

8 Black-Owned Shoe Brands You Need On Your Radar

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close