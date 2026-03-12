Gamers Are BIG MAD Following Report of PlayStation Allegedly Using Dynamic Pricing

CFOTO / PlayStation

Gamers are fuming after learning PlayStation has reportedly been testing dynamic pricing in the PlayStation Store.

Well, first, we know you’re asking what the hell is dynamic pricing? Well, dynamic pricing is the practice of offering different prices or discounts to users based on their activity.

According to the website PSprices, Sony has been conducting pricing tests since 2025 that affected more than 150 games across 68 territories.

The website claims it noticed the pricing experiment while monitoring pricing in the PlayStation Store across other regions.

According to the report, the games involved were God of War, Spider-Man, Helldivers 2, and Stellar Blade, as well as third-party releases like WWE 2K25 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

IGN reports that the alleged system showed users personalized discounts based on players’ purchase history or account activity. For example, gamers who bought more high-priced games regularly were charged more than those who didn’t.

Depending on the account, discounts ranged from around five percent to more than 17 percent, with tests happening in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Due to much stricter regulations and consumer protections, the United States and Japan were not a part of the tests.

The revelation of PlayStation testing dynamic pricing isn’t sitting well with gamers, and as expected, they are stark raving mad about it.

“this is blatantly anti-consumer design and needed to be banned yesterday,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter.”

Another person wrote, “Dynamic pricing should be illegal.@FTC.”

PlayStation has not responded to the reports.

