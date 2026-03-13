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Iran War: Oil Prices Hit $100 A Barrel, Social Media Reacts

Donald Trump Boasts Iran War Success As Prices For Oil Hit $100 A Barrel

The new supreme leader is also vowing to keep the pressure on the global oil market by keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, which is driving up gas prices.

Published on March 13, 2026

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The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
  • As Khamenei's message was read to the people of Iran by an announcer, oil prices shot up to $100 a barrel, and two tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters overnight.
  • Trump is currently out here doing what he does best, LYING, and dancing to the Village People while 7 US soldiers died and 140 have been injured, with 8 of them being severely injured as a result of his ongoing war with Iran.
  • Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is in "good shape," as tankers that took the risk of trying to go through it are burning.
Iran War: Oil Prices Hit $100 A Barrel, Social Media Reacts
Getty Images / Iran / Oil / Donald Trump

If you just asked Donald Trump or looked at The White House’s social media account, the war in Iran is going absolutely well, but if Trump and his supporters stepped outside of the MAGA bubble, they would see it’s actually not.

Iran continues to give Donald Trump the middle finger, electing an even more defiant leader in Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the now-dead Ayatollah Khamenei, who is picking up where his father left off and vows to make the United States pay for Iran’s “martyrs,” including children who were killed in a US airstrike.

The new supreme leader is also vowing to keep the pressure on the global oil market by keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed, which is driving up gas prices.

As Khamenei’s message was read to the people of Iran by an announcer, oil prices shot up to $100 a barrel, and two tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters overnight.

Donald Trump Is Out Here Dancing While The Iran War Rages On

Meanwhile, in the US, the nationwide average price for gas is $3.602 a gallon. Trump is currently out here doing what he does best, LYING, and dancing to the Village People while 7 US soldiers died and 140 have been injured, with 8 of them being severely injured as a result of his ongoing war with Iran.

During his recent rally, he claimed that the US has essentially won the war, despite chaos still ensuing in the Middle East.

Trump later doubled down on his take that the Iran war or “excursion” as he likes to call it, was already won by the US, saying it’s now a matter of “when do we stop.”

He even claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is in “good shape,” as tankers that took the risk of trying to go through it are burning.

There is no end to this nightmare in sight, that is the Trump presidency.

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Donald Trump Boasts Iran War Success As Prices For Oil Hit $100 A Barrel was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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