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Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss

Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss

Celebrate Friday the 13th beyond the spooky vibes! Discover amazing meal deals happening today

Published on March 13, 2026

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The exterior of Chipotle inside Aventura Mall, Aventura, Miami, Florida.
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

It’s Friday the 13th! While we usually associate the day with spooky vibes and scary movies, there’s more to celebrate. Today, we’ve got some amazing Friday the 13th food deals you don’t want to miss. After all, a great meal deal never hurt anyone! Check out this list of tasty deals happening today.

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Chipotle

Show ur tats & score a BOGO at Chipotle Friday the 13th from 3-4pm. Actual or temporary tattoo req’d. In-restaurant only.

IHOP

Free pancakes with breakfast combo. Only at participating locations

Shake Shack

BOGO deal with cide SPICYSWEET

Panera Bread

$4.99 Mix & Match Meals

Buffalo Wild Wings

Pick 6 meal for 2 starting at $19.99

Tropical Smoothis Cafe

Free smoothis with the purchase of of Tropic Bowl or food

Subway

 $4.99 Sub of the Day

Krispy Kreme

Buy 1 Dozen get the other for $0.13

Dominos

$9.99 for any pizza with any toppings

Dunkin Donuts

$3 zero sugar energy drink after 1pm

Popeyes

Fish sandwich combo mean

Sonic

$6 All American meal deal

Olive Garden

Bogo To-Go Entree

BJS

$13 Pizookie Meal Deal

Friday The 13th Food Deals You Can’t Miss was originally published on majic945.com

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