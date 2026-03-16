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Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle

Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman

Fat Joe’s ongoing defamation battle has a new development, and it’s a win for the Bronx rapper.

Published on March 15, 2026

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Fat Joe’s ongoing defamation battle has a new development, and it’s a win for the Bronx rapper.

During his legal dispute with former hype man Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, Joe scored a victory in the latest round of the case. Dixon had attempted to get the lawsuit dismissed, but a federal judge ruled in Joey’s favor, allowing the case to move forward.

The decision keeps the lawsuit alive as the New York MC continues to argue that his former associate spread false claims about him that damaged his reputation.

Judge Jennifer L. Rochon declined one part of Joe’s lawsuit related to emotional distress, stating that those claims overlapped too heavily with the defamation allegations already being argued in court.

Even with that portion removed, the judge still sided largely with Joe in the broader defamation case. The ruling noted that Crack alleges he became the target of a smear campaign after his falling out with Dixon.

The legal back-and-forth between the two dates back to June 2025, when Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing the Lean Back rapper of mutable forms of misconduct. Dixon also claimed he witnessed Joe engaging in illegal activity and alleged the rapper used intimidation tactics. 

With the case now moving forward, it looks like the courtroom battle between Fat Joe and his former hype man is far from over.

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Fat Joe Leans Back Into Major Win In Defamation Battle Against Former Hypeman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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