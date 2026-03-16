Maino Fires At Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks & More On “The Algorithm”

Maino is no longer keeping his frustration tucked between podcast clips and Instagram captions. The Brooklyn rapper has now turned up the volume, taking direct aim at Joe Budden , DJ Akademiks and several other media personalities on a new diss record titled “The Algorithm.”

As per HotNewHipHop, Maino uses the track to unload a wide range of voices in the Hip-Hop media space. Right out the gate, he makes it clear he’s drawing a line between how he came up and how a lot of today’s online personalities move, rapping that he was “outside” and not “beefing on computers.” From there, he starts calling names. Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, Wack 100, Adam22, VladTV, and even Million Dollaz Worth of Game are all mentioned on the record.

The overall theme is pretty clear: Maino seems fed up with what he views as the content-ification of conflict. On “The Algorithm,” he paints a picture of an ecosystem where clicks, reactions and messy commentary have started to outweigh authenticity, accountability and lived experience. In other words, if you’ve built a platform off talking spicy from behind a microphone, Maino has some smoke for you, too.

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The track also continues his running tension with 50 Cent, who has been going back and forth with Maino and his circle for months. According to the report, Maino takes more shots at Fif on this record as well, keeping that New York cold war alive. The title itself appears to be a reference to his next project, but right now the song feels more like a warning shot than an album teaser.

This latest record comes on the heels of Maino’s earlier diss track “Bleed Like Us,” which also targeted 50. Their back-and-forth reportedly escalated after an episode of Let’s Rap About It, where Maino, Jim Jones, Fabolous and Dave East criticized 50’s Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Since then, the trolling has gone from social media to music, with 50 dropping his own responses and even using AI visuals to clown the crew.

At this point, Maino’s issue seems bigger than one artist. “The Algorithm” sounds like a direct challenge to the entire machine — the rappers, podcasters, internet personalities and media players all feeding off controversy while the culture tries to sort out what’s real and what’s just engagement bait.

You can listen to “The Algorithm” below.