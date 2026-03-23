Wale dropped his eighth studio album, Everything is a lot., last November, with the DMV native wrestling with fame, past traumas, relationships, and personal triumph. Wale will bring his strong stage show and energy to his hometown region via his two-day “Live In The District” concert series tied in with the national tour in support of his album, kicking off on Juneteenth Weekend.

Announced this week, the “Live In The District” concert series will see Wale’s tour mate Smino joining him on June 20 at the Plaza Stage at Nationals Park, home of Washington’s MLB team.

The series is baked into the 23-city “everything is a lot.” tour, with support from the aforementioned Smino on many of the broader national dates. On June 20, fellow DMV native Alex Vaughn will touch the stage as well. On Sunday, June 21, standout local act Foggieraw will bring his smooth style to the Plaza Stage, along with the legendary Go-Go band, UCB.

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The Sunday set is a special one as all original members of UCB will play the show for the first time in over 14 years, and they will undoubtedly showcase their classic hit, “Sexy Lady,” which made its debut over two decades ago.

While Wale has visited home often over the course of his career, the “Live In The District” series is the first outdoor show for the Nigerian-American star.

Ralph Folarin’s tour kicks off on May 26 in San Francisco and heads across the country before ending on July 2 in Minneapolis. For tour ticket details, click here. Scroll down to the exact June 21 date for the “Live In The District” shows. The June 20 show is already sold out.

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Photo: Getty

Wale Returns To DC For 2-Day “Live in the District” Concert Series was originally published on hiphopwired.com