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Jason Nelson Talks Politics, Faith, and Baltimore Crabs

Published on March 23, 2026

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Gospel powerhouse Jason Nelson recently sat down with digital producer JEREMIAHLIKETHEBIBLE for an exclusive digital The Morning After Interview. He kicked things off by settling a major cultural debate: who has the best crab boils, Atlanta or Baltimore? Nelson proudly gave the crown to his hometown of Baltimore, not feeling that Atlanta boils come with karaoke and the occasional scuffle.

Shifting to deeper waters, Nelson shared his perspective on current global events. He drew powerful parallels between modern struggles and biblical stories like Joseph and the Exodus. Connecting with the community’s desire for justice, he predicted the inevitable implosion of oppressive systems, reminding us that true deliverance often looks difficult before the rescue arrives.


Fans will be relieved to hear about his musical journey. Nelson revealed a shocking truth: he fully intended to retire from the music industry in 2020. Thankfully, his wife stepped in, encouraging him to keep sharing his gift and empowering voices through his chart-topping songs.

Beyond the studio, Nelson remains deeply committed to his education. He discussed his academic journey, noting his master’s degree in divinity and his current pursuit of a doctorate. He credited his first professor with teaching him to read texts with a “hermeneutic of suspicion,” a critical lens that challenges surface-level interpretations.

Nelson also issued a strong call to action for faith leaders. He stated clearly that an apolitical church abandons its social responsibility. Reminding listeners that Jesus stood as an affront to oppressive empires, Nelson urged the community to reject indifference and actively fight for social change.

To wrap up the engaging conversation, Nelson shared some of his dream collaborations: Samara Joy, Lisa Page, Lisa Knowles, and Fred Hammond.

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