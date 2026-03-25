Swae Lee Talks Solo Album, Internet Rumors, & Rae Sremmurd

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Swae Lee Talks Solo Album on The Morning Hustle

Swae Lee recently stopped by the Morning Hustle radio show to drop some major updates for the culture, giving fans an inside look at his next moves. He finally opened up about his highly anticipated, long-overdue solo project, “Same Difference.” The album will feature a mix of tracks from different eras, showcasing his evolution as an artist.



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Diving into his creative process, Swae explained how he crafts hits by focusing on timeless topics and unique melodies. He teased a special record straight from the legendary “Sunflower” studio sessions with Post Malone. He also set the record straight on the smash hit “Unforgettable.” Even though Swae created the track and originally wanted it for his solo album, he gave French Montana the green light to use it—though he joked he should have put his own face on the cover art.

For the day-one fans, Swae brought good news about the future of Rae Sremmurd. While his brother Slim Jimmy is currently grinding on his own solo project, Swae confirmed the duo will definitely reunite to drop more albums for the community in the future.

Swae also kept it completely genuine about his personal life. He shared a wild story about a past relationship where he was left for a truck driver, but cleared up the internet spin on the story. Politically, he updated his stance on Kamala Harris, acknowledging there are worse evils out there, even if he feels politicians usually have ulterior motives.

Wrapping up the interview, he shared some lighter moments. Swae is currently working on his “Coachella body” for festival season, reminisced about doing the Mannequin Challenge, and quickly shut down rumors by confirming a viral Adam22 DM slide was completely AI-generated.

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