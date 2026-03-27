Everything Revealed During The March 2026 Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox Partner Showcase / The Expanse: Osiris Reborn / Alien Deathstorm / Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish Xbox had a lot of game announcements during its latest partner preview, but a good chunk of them won’t be out until 2027. Still, definitely a lot to look forward to, whether you play these titles on your Xbox Series X, that’s if you still have one, PC, or PS5, that’s an entirely different conversation for another day. Anyway, back to the partner preview, Xbox showed off roughly 19 games, two of which are already out but not on Xbox consoles. So if you happened to miss the presentation, we will break it down for you. Alien Deathstorm Love Gaming? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Rebellion, the UK independent video game studio behind the smash hit Sniper Elite franchise, Zombie Army series and Atomfall, has revealed Alien Deathstorm™. Announced live at today’s Xbox Partner Preview, Alien Deathstorm is a brand new, raw, visceral first-person action horror game that takes place on a remote off-world colony that is being devastated by a cataclysmic storm and alien creatures. In Alien Deathstorm, you play as the Combat Engineer, a highly trained first responder, who has been dispatched to a remote, off-world colony that has suffered a complete loss of communications. Arriving days or potentially weeks ahead of a full rescue fleet, your job is to determine what has caused the colony to fall silent and try to save as many lives as possible. As you land, the Deathstorm is tearing the colony to shreds. You must navigate the ongoing destruction, amid apocalyptic conditions and with the threat of unknown alien horrors. You knew it was going to be bad, but it’s much worse than you thought it would be, and it’s going downhill fast. What you thought was a rescue mission has now become a fight for survival. Coming day one to Game Pass, Alien Deathstorm will launch in 2027. The game will also be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud, PC via Steam, and PlayStation 5.



Artificial Detective Artificial Detective is a third-person action-adventure where you step into the shoes of a robodetective in a dystopian city overrun by rogue robots. Lead your underdog team of a military robodog and a human girl, as you fight, hack, and outsmart deadly machines to uncover why humans are gone. Explore the multilayered districts of Conglomerate North, search for clues, weaponize the environment, and survive sandbox encounters your own way. Artificial Detective is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

Ascend to Zero Flyway Games is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated time-bending roguelike, Ascend to ZERO, will officially launch on July 13, 2026. Today, the title is confirmed to bring its unique brand of chronological mayhem to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, and Steam. Ascend to ZERO also supports Xbox Play Anywhere and will be playable across Xbox console, Xbox on PC, and cloud. Revealed during today’s Xbox Partner Preview, the Ascend to ZERO trailer gives players a deeper look at the game’s “Time Freezing” mechanic in action. Time isn’t just a limit; it’s your greatest weapon. By bending time, players can halt the world mid-chaos to choose “Tech Chips,” allowing them to upgrade attacks and strategize the most devastating combos before resuming the fight in a blur of destruction.

Players can wishlist Ascend to ZERO now with Microsoft Store to prepare for the July 13 ascent.

Bluey’s Happy Snaps Explore Bluey’s world like never before in Bluey’s Happy Snaps! Join Bluey and her family in a new photo-powered adventure game. Discover familiar locations, play with loads of toys, and use Bluey’s camera to capture and keep all your favorite moments. Share the fun when Bluey’s Happy Snaps launches Fall 2026. Bluey’s Happy Snaps is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

Dispatch Dispatch is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title in Summer 2026. Finally!

The Eternal Life of Goldman

You want not just one, but two fantastic pieces of news? 1. The Eternal Life of Goldman is going to be Day-1 on Xbox Game Pass! 2. The Xbox and Xbox on PC demos are available today! The Eternal Life of Goldman looks like every other platformer at first glance: cool skills, epic boss fights, and hand-drawn landscapes that belong in a gallery. But look closer and you’ll see our hero is a total statistical outlier—mostly because of his age, his “particular set of skills,” and his choice of weaponry. Meet Goldman! The Eternal Life of Goldman is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is a story-driven action RPG set in The Expanse universe with focus on companions, player choices, and dynamic third-person combat. As a Pinkwater Security mercenary who survives a catastrophic incident on Eros, players have to build a team to fight back against Protogen and their experiments. Though the game is set in the same universe as the books and show, it focuses on its own story and characters. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will launch Spring 2027 on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG), and on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Fans can wishlist the game now.

Forever Ago Forever Ago is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass in Fall 2026! Following a tragic stroke of fate, Alfred embarks on a journey north in search of redemption. In this single-player road trip adventure, you’ll travel to beautiful places, capture memories with your camera, meet interesting characters, and even make some new friends. Discover Stories Experience a nuanced and heartfelt story about broken dreams, loss, and regret—but also courage, hope, and true friendship. Learn about the stories, beliefs and struggles of characters you meet along the way, brought to life by renowned voice actors. Embark on an Unforgettable Road Trip Explore beautiful environments, ranging from serene forest trails to dusty barrens sweltering in the desert sun. Examine and interact with objects to learn about your surroundings and the people living there. And don’t forget to pet the dog. Capture Memories Take pictures with Alfred’s good ol’ instant camera to document your journey and solve small environmental puzzles. Relive True Love Play through a lifetime of love as Alfred with your sweetheart Audrey, experiencing a true love that transcends time. Featuring an original soundtrack by Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words).

Frog Sqwad Frog Sqwad is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass. Storm The Sewers for the glory of the Swamp King! Swing, jump, catapult your friends, and eat eat EAT until you grow into a humongous Megafrog. A co-op extraction puzzle-platformer for up to 8 players. Squad up with your frog friends for a friendslop party in this slapstick physics adventure! In the sewers you’re either part of the sqwad or part of the menu! Now get that food back to the boat!!

Grave Seasons Grave Seasons will be releasing August 14th, 2026 Grave Seasons is a narrative farming sim with a terrifying twist – someone in the town is a supernatural serial killer. Farm, romance, and investigate your way through the unsettling town of Ashenridge. Grave Seasons is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

Hades II Battle beyond the Underworld using dark sorcery to take on the Titan of Time in this bewitching sequel on April 14. Hades II is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

Hunter: The Reconing – Deathwish During the Xbox Partner Showcase, NACON and the studio Teyon, acclaimed for its previous game RoboCop: Rogue City, were pleased to unveil their new project set in the World of Darkness™ universe: Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish. One of the most iconic licenses in the role-playing game world returns 20 years after the release of the last video game in this universe. In this first-person, single-player action RPG, players take on the role of a monster hunter in an expansive version of New York, tracking their prey among citizens unaware of the secret world surrounding them. Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish will be released on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam in summer 2027.

Moosa: Dirty Fate MOOSA: Dirty Fate is a dark action game inspired by Korean history. “MOOSA” meaning is a person who has mastered martial arts and works in that field. MOOSA: Dirty Fate is an action game based on the story of MOOSAs’ revenge, responsibility, and ambition, centered on 17th-century Korea. Face terrifying monsters, uncover the truth behind a cursed fate, and fight to save your people. Experience brutal sword combat, atmospheric storytelling, and a world where myth and history collide. Coming 2027 to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

Serious Sam: Shatterverse Dimension-hopping developer Behaviour Interactive (Dead By Daylight) and rocket-jumping publisher Devolver Digital (BALL x PIT, Baby Steps) have joined forces to unveil Serious Sam: Shatterverse via today’s Xbox Partner Preview showcase. This multiversal multiplayer FPS is based on the adventures of boomer shooter legend Sam ‘Serious’ Stone – whose over-the-top run-and-gun classic, Serious Sam: The First Encounter, celebrates its 25th birthday this year – but with an oh-so-modern roguelite twist. Serious Sam: Shatterverse is a co-op FPS where five players can team up, blast through shifting universes, stack wild boons, bend the rules with run modifiers and hunt the deadliest forces of Sam’s relentless arch-nemesis, the villainous Mental. Mental’s maniacal machinations have fractured the walls between universes, and now Sams from multiple dimensions must learn to work together to repair the Shatterverse. You’ll travel across shifting universes to finish battles other Sams couldn’t, fighting alongside alternate versions of yourself to defeat the big bad’s five nefarious lieutenants.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope DLC S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope, the first major expansion for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC, and PlayStation 5 in Summer 2026. Step into a fresh expedition across the Zone — a massive nonlinear expansion packed with dozens of hours of gameplay. Expect haunting stories, twisted characters, and that same heavy atmosphere of decay… with just a flicker of hope breaking through.



It’s time to step into a new chapter of a well-known conflict. Duty, one of the oldest factions, sees the Zone as a threat that must be contained and destroyed. On the other side, Freedom believes it’s a gift — something to explore and harness for the greater good. For a time, this tension was held together by a fragile peace. But deals like that rarely last. In Cost of Hope, players once again take on the role of Skif, the protagonist of the core game, as he navigates events unfolding alongside Heart of Chornobyl. After installing the DLC, a signal on the PDA will trigger the new storyline as the game unfolds. As always, your choices shape what happens next — and the consequences could affect not just the Zone, but far beyond it. Cost of Hope introduces two new regions to explore. Navigate the iconic Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, once abandoned and locked away for decades, now calling stalkers back in. Traverse the Iron Forest’s maze-like paths and uncover uncharted locations along the way. Each region features its own hub, quests, and activities. New weapons and gear give Skif a fighting chance against mutants, anomalies, and other dangers that are lurking. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 expansions will be released in installments, with Cost of Hope serving as the middle chapter of the “second trilogy.” Together with a future story DLC — details of which will be revealed later — it will form a new, expansive narrative arc within the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. saga. More information on the Summer 2026 release will be shared soon.

Stranger Than Heaven An epic saga of men battling through five eras and five cities. Tune-in to Xbox Presents: A Special Look at STRANGER THAN HEAVEN, a standalone broadcast featuring a full reveal of the brand-new title from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio on May 6th at 4:00 pm PDT | May 7 at 12:00 am BST. Look forward to exciting details and an all-star cast from around the world. STRANGER THAN HEAVEN is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

Super Meat Boy 3D The infamous, tough-as-nails platformer – now in 3D! Super Meat Boy 3D launches this Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC as an Xbox Play Anywhere title and with Xbox Game Pass.

Vaunted Vaunted is coming to Xbox on PC and PC Game Pass! The score of a lifetime hangs in the balance – can three cut-throat criminals look past their differences to pull it off? A story of bullets, bravado, and brazen lies unfolds across a galaxy of treasure hunters and crime syndicates in this sci-fi tactical RPG.