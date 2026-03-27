Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

818 Tequila Announces the Return of it’s 818 Outpost at Coachella

Who’s Going to Be Spotted at Kendall Jenner's 818 Outpost This Year? Will Anderson Paak DJ again?

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - 818 After Party
Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

If there’s one invite-only desert destination that consistently pulls in the stars during the Coachella festival weekend, it’s 818 Outpost.

818 Tequila has officially announced the return of its 4th annual 818 Outpost, presented by Cash App, taking place Friday, April 10, in Indio, California. The highly anticipated 21+ experience has quickly become one of the most talked-about festival weekend activations, bringing together live music, elevated hospitality, specialty 818 cocktails, immersive brand moments, and a guest list that always gets people talking.

And if past years are any indication… expect major celebrity sightings.

Last year’s event featured a special DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), while stars including Kendall Jenner, Alex Consani, Hailey Bieber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alix Earle, Shaboozey, Patrick Ta, Patrick Starrr, Dixie D’Amelio, Maura Higgins, and more were seen sipping 818 Tequila cocktails during weekend one at the 818 Outpost, presented by The h.wood Group.

For 2026, 818 is once again bringing serious heat to the desert. This year’s Outpost will feature a Mid-Century Googie / retrofuturist design world inspired by classic Palm Springs aesthetics, along with activations and experiences from Cash App, Postmates, Delilah, Snapchat, LaCroix, Blank Street, Rhode, Lemme, HydroJug, Uber, Urban Decay, Youth To The People, and more. Guests can also expect signature 818 cocktails, curated food moments, exclusive merch, and premium hospitality throughout the afternoon.

“818 Outpost is about coming together to celebrate with delicious tequila in a setting that feels intentional and inspiring,” said Kendall Jenner, founder of 818  Tequila. “Each year we build on what we’ve created the year before.  We’re so excited for this year’s Outpost and the world we’ve built!

With additional details — including music programming — still to be announced, the question now becomes:

Who’s pulling up to 818 Outpost this year?

Because if history repeats itself, this may once again be one of festival weekend’s biggest celebrity magnet moments in the desert.

Follow @drink818 for updates

Source:

Article by Anthony Head and Jazmyn Summers.  You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz.  Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram. 

SEE ALSO

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Latto & 21 Savage Seemingly Send Out Baby Shower Invites, Big Mama Causes Courtside Commotion At Atlanta Hawks Game

27 Items
Lifestyle  |  tethomas

Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

51 Items
Food & Drink  |  tethomas

ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Who Has The Best Food

12 Items
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Black Festivals and Events You Should Have On Your Calendar in 2026

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Family Matters: Dwight Howard’s Daughter Petitions Court To Live With Mother, Says She’s Feels ‘Unsafe’ With Former NBA Star

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close