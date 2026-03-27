818 Tequila Announces the Return of it’s 818 Outpost at Coachella

Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

If there’s one invite-only desert destination that consistently pulls in the stars during the Coachella festival weekend, it’s 818 Outpost.

818 Tequila has officially announced the return of its 4th annual 818 Outpost, presented by Cash App, taking place Friday, April 10, in Indio, California. The highly anticipated 21+ experience has quickly become one of the most talked-about festival weekend activations, bringing together live music, elevated hospitality, specialty 818 cocktails, immersive brand moments, and a guest list that always gets people talking.

And if past years are any indication… expect major celebrity sightings.

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Last year’s event featured a special DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), while stars including Kendall Jenner, Alex Consani, Hailey Bieber, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Alix Earle, Shaboozey, Patrick Ta, Patrick Starrr, Dixie D’Amelio, Maura Higgins, and more were seen sipping 818 Tequila cocktails during weekend one at the 818 Outpost, presented by The h.wood Group.

For 2026, 818 is once again bringing serious heat to the desert. This year’s Outpost will feature a Mid-Century Googie / retrofuturist design world inspired by classic Palm Springs aesthetics, along with activations and experiences from Cash App, Postmates, Delilah, Snapchat, LaCroix, Blank Street, Rhode, Lemme, HydroJug, Uber, Urban Decay, Youth To The People, and more. Guests can also expect signature 818 cocktails, curated food moments, exclusive merch, and premium hospitality throughout the afternoon.

“818 Outpost is about coming together to celebrate with delicious tequila in a setting that feels intentional and inspiring,” said Kendall Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila. “Each year we build on what we’ve created the year before. We’re so excited for this year’s Outpost and the world we’ve built!

With additional details — including music programming — still to be announced, the question now becomes:

Who’s pulling up to 818 Outpost this year?

Because if history repeats itself, this may once again be one of festival weekend’s biggest celebrity magnet moments in the desert.

Follow @drink818 for updates

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Article by Anthony Head and Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.