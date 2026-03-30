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Get The Look: I felt Like A Goddess In This Petal & Pup Dress

Get The Look: I Felt Like A Goddess In This Petal & Pup Dress

I wore this elegant Petal & Pup dress to the Gyrl Wonder Women Of Impact Gala in NYC.

Published on March 29, 2026

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Shamika Sanders Petal & Pup maxi dress
Source: Shamika Sanders Petal & Pup maxi dress

I had the pleasure of attending the Gyrl Wonder Women Of Impact Gala in NYC, last week, and one of the worst things could happen to me moments before the event. The dress I ordered to wear, arrived a few hours before it was time to leave and it didn’t fit. I went into panic mode. Then I remembered, I already had the perfect dress in my closet.

The Kleo One Shoulder Maxi Dress from Petal & Pup saved my life. The pleated design and golden ochre color was perfect against my melanin making it a standout look that night. What I loved most about the dress, was how comfortable it was while still still serving a look. As a woman with a larger bust, I didn’t have to worry about thin straps or low backs, I could move freely in this dress that brought drama through its own motion. It had so much movement as I sashayed down Fifth Ave in NYC toward my destination. With a keyhole and ruching detail on the side, it was the perfect sexy touch to an elegant look.

So let’s talk about the price point. A dress this high quality and fabulous must break the bank right? Nope, it’s a budget-friendly price of $99. I paired it with Black patent leather FashionNova mules with an opentoe and duster jacket.

Shop the look, here.



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Get The Look: I Felt Like A Goddess In This Petal & Pup Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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