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TSA Workers Asked to Return Gift Cards From Tyler Perry

TSA Workers Asked to Return $1,000 Gift Cards Gifted by Tyler Perry

Published on March 30, 2026

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In a surprising turn of events, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport have been asked to return $1,000 gift cards distributed by representatives of media mogul Tyler Perry. As reported by 11Alive, the gift cards were initially handed out to provide financial relief to TSA employees working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.

According to sources, Perry first attempted to distribute cash to TSA workers but was informed that federal rules prohibit employees from accepting direct cash gifts. In response, Perry’s team coordinated with airport officials and returned with $1,000 gift cards as an alternative. The gesture was a significant morale booster for the workers, many of whom have been struggling to cover basic expenses.

However, over the weekend, TSA employees who received the gift cards were contacted and instructed to return them. The directive reportedly came from the airport’s federal security director, citing concerns about the distribution. This development has created challenges for some workers, as portions of the funds may have already been spent.

The situation highlights the financial strain faced by TSA employees, who have been working without pay for over six weeks. Despite Perry’s efforts to ease their burden, federal regulations have complicated the process, leaving many workers in a difficult position.

Representatives for Perry reportedly worked through management, human resources, and legal channels before distributing the gift cards. The exact timeline for the return of the funds, or how the situation will be resolved for employees who have already used the gift cards, remains unclear.

This incident underscores the challenges faced by federal employees during the shutdown and the limitations of external assistance due to strict regulations. For TSA workers, the return of the gift cards adds another layer of frustration to an already difficult situation.

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TSA Workers Asked to Return $1,000 Gift Cards Gifted by Tyler Perry was originally published on majicatl.com

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