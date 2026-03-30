Source: Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is a devoted animal lover — so much so that she recently introduced fans to the newest member of her precious puppy clan. The 31-year-old rapper took to Instagram on March 27 to debut her new dog, Tyger, who she rescued from a kill shelter.

“I was yesterday years old when I found out that there’s a such thing as a kill shelter, and they are putting down dogs when they can not find them a home,” the rapper said in shock.

Megan Thee Stallion said the harsh reality of kill shelters pushed her to rescue Tyger.

Per USA TODAY, shelter and rescue populations in the U.S. have surged by 900,000 since January 2021, and more than 359,000 dogs were euthanized in 2023, a five-year high according to the animal advocacy group Shelter Animals Count. That figure exceeds the roughly 330,000 cats euthanized in the same year.

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Megan told fans that learning about the horrific kill shelters inspired her to take action and save Tyger.

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“That is insane, they were going to put him down yesterday,” she exclaimed. “And I said ‘No wait. Just give him to me. I’ll take him.’”

While excited about the adoption, the “WAP” rapper added that she wasn’t sure how Tyger would be received by her other dogs and pets including her adorable French Bulldog 4oe.

“I don’t know how 4oe is going to feel about this,” Megan explained. “I don’t know how 4oe kids is going to feel about this. But we had to save him and his name is Tyger.”