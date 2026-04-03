Listen Live
Close
News

Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas,Father Taken Into Custody

Rapper Pooh Shiesty was arrested in Dallas as part of a developing federal investigation, his father taken into custody in Memphis.

Published on April 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Pooh Shiesty seems to be in legal trouble yet again, despite him just being released from federal prison after serving more than 5 years in connection with a 2020 shooting that took place in Florida.

TRENDING: 2026 National Burrito Day Deals

Sources from law enforcement have informed TMZ that rapper Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrrell D. Williams Jr., was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday in connection with a federal crime case. Lontrell D. Williams Jr., aka Pooh Shiesty’s family home, was raided by the FBI on Wednesday as well. agents arrived with search warrants as well as arrest warrants. In the midst of that happening, Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell D. Williams Sr., was also arrested in Memphis, Tennessee. officials have not yet revealed the charges against either of the men.

This story is still developing.

TRENDING: Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Allegedly Robbed Gucci Mane In Dallas

SEE ALSO

Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas,Father Taken Into Custody was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending
50 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

Kehlani Is The Diamond Of The Season And 49 More Royal Queer Queens Dripping In Class, Vol. 17

33 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

11 Items
Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Of Course They Found A Ku Klux Klan Hood Inside A Mississippi Police Office

Wellness  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Kinyette Newman Strives to Make History in the Ms. Health & Fitness Hers Competition

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close